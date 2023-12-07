Riho has returned to AEW, and fans should gear up for some intense matches in the women's division. Tony Khan will have several ideas for Riho. She is one of the most 'over' wrestlers and has a history of firsts and unique wins in her resume.

With the former Women's Champion back on the roster, it's only a matter of time before she will be in the hunt for championship gold. But before that happens, here are the top five facts that every wrestling fan should know about Riho.

#5. Riho was one of the first signings for AEW

AEW launched in 2019, and Riho was one of the first wrestlers to sign up with the then-brand-new company. She made her debut with the Jacksonville-based company in May 2019 at their Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View. The move has benefited both parties.

With her return, it seems like the relationship is just beginning to brew into something that the audience will talk about and discuss for years to come. Being one of the initial members of the roster has added some unique achievements to her resume, including being on the first Battle of the Belts television special, which took place in January 2022, where she lost to Doctor Britt Baker D.M.D via submission.

#4. She trained and debuted at nine Years Old

It's said that passion finds people young, and the adage seems just about right in Riho's case. She started her training at the young age of nine and began training with her sister, Seina, and made her pro wrestling debut in 2006. It's an incredible feat to begin training and debuting within such a short period.

Even today, adult wrestlers are first sent through developmental and then put in matches that are not broadcast on TV - referred to as 'dark matches' and only then do the booker consider putting them on the main show live.

#3 Riho trained with the legendary Emi Sakura

Emi Sakura is a legendary wrestler and one of the very few women wrestlers who founded a wrestling promotion - Ice Ribbon. Riho and her sister trained under Sakura. At the age of eleven, Riho won her first championship in the promotion.

With her partner Yuki Sato, she won the International Ribbon Tag Team Titles. Sakura is currently signed up with AEW and has made appearances in ROH as well. She was recently in the news when she got emotional hearing Saraya's AEW entry music.

#2 She is Kenny Omega's friend

Riho is pretty private about her personal life, so there's no definite answer about whether she's in a relationship with someone or not. However, rumors are swirling about her being in a relationship with The Cleaner Kenny Omega.

They have earlier worked together in some Japanese promotions. But whether they are in a relationship or not is yet to be revealed.

#1 She is the first AEW Women's Champion

Being the first does matter, and Riho has one of those achievements as well. She was one of the first sign-ups with the Jacksonville-based promotion, and that allowed her to be part of several firsts in the Tony Khan-owned company.

She was part of the first Battle of the Belts. She is also the first AEW Women's Champion. She gained that gold by defeating Nyla Rose on the October 2 edition of Dynamite in 2019, the premiere of the show.

What do you think? Will Riho have a great run in AEW this time around, too? Let us know in the comments section below.

