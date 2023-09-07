"Stop flirting with me" - Saraya warns AEW Wrestler on Social Network

Saraya, the current AEW Women's World Champion, is in a feud with Emi Sakura, though it has all the look and feel of one that might end up in the ring soon.

It all started when Anti-Diva entered the ring to the Freddie Mercury song, "We Will Rock You," at All In at the Wembley Stadium. Sakura, who maintains that she is the Queen, posted a video of her tearful reaction to the entry. Since then, the two have been trading barbs about their position, fame, and success in the world of wrestling.

While the comments that went back and forth were catty, to say the least, Saraya took it all a step further and apparently restricted Sakura from interacting with her.

Expand Tweet

The two have been at it for a couple of hours now, and it will be interesting to see how this feud pans out and whether it finds its way out of the keypads and into the real world.

Former WWE star says Saraya and Alberto Del Rio were always fighting

Saraya was in a relationship with Alberto Del Rio, and she even famously proposed to him in the ring back in 2017. However, their relationship fizzled out later. Konnan, who is a close friend of both the both, recently spoke about how they behaved with each other in public on 'Keepin' It 100'. He first described his relationship with both Saraya and Rio.

"The thing was is that I like Saraya, she's always been sweet with me. I like [Alberto Del Rio], he has had his issues because you know, you're not thinking correctly and he has a big heart. But bro, he's in a very competitive business, he's getting older, he wants to secure his spot, the guy looks like a f**king movie star and I would see them in public."

He then revealed how the two would be with each other.

"I would see stuff he would do to her, I would see stuff she would do to him and they would just rile each other up. It wasn't like a one-sided thing, you know what I'm saying? So where I can say 'you're being a d**k, you're being a d**k dude and you need to knock it out because you're going to really--but I couldn't because they were both just all the time triggering each other you know, fighting in public." [1:18-2:07]

The wrestler, formerly known as Paige, has broken up with Rio since then and is now in a relationship with Ronnie Radke of Falling In Reverse.

What do you think? Will this feud soon see a fight in the ring? Tell us in the comments section.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.