Details on CM Punk's AEW contract revealed

This week's AEW Rampage marked one of the biggest nights in the promotion's history, with CM Punk making his explosive return to pro wrestling after more than seven years away from the squared circle.

Tune in to @tntdrama NOW! @CMPunk is in the ring with a live microphone when we come back from commercial on #AEWRampage #theFirstDance! pic.twitter.com/BIlTcAoyK2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021

We now have more details on his contract with AEW from the post-Rampage media scrum. AEW CEO Tony Khan addressed Punk's contract with the promotion saying that his deal is not "a short-term thing or a part-time thing. This is full-time and we’re very excited."

We also learned that CM Punk's debut has been 18 months in the making. One key factor was that AEW did not want to bring him in during the pandemic era without fans in attendance.

A look at CM Punk's AEW debut

Rumors of CM Punk signing with AEW broke last month and Rampage did not disappoint. The fans in Chicago were geared up and ready to welcome their hometown hero back, and they erupted when the first notes of 'Cult of Personality' hit to open this week's AEW Rampage.

To say that Punk got a massive ovation from the fans in Chicago could very well be an understatement. The arena truly erupted as he walked out and there were fans in attendance with tears in their eyes.

CM Punk himself looked quite emotional as he walked down to the ring. He addressed his absence and thanked fans for waiting seven years to see him back inside a squared circle.

Punk added that he could not go back to wrestling in the same place that got him sick in the first place. He then challenged Darby Allin to a match at AEW All Out next month, which also takes place in his hometown of Chicago.

As for CM Punk's next appearance, he will be on AEW Dynamite next week.

