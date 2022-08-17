Details on Kenny Omega's return allegedly confirmed

Kenny Omega is reportedly less than 24 hours away from his AEW return. The former world champion is set to reunite with The Young Bucks in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

According to a report from Fightful Select last month, Omega is all set to return to the company after being out since November due to injury. His last match was a world title showdown against Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear 2021.

Earlier this year, Fightful also spoke to Omega's now-former stablemate, Adam Cole, who had praised the former AEW World Champion for being able to work at such a high level despite his injuries.

Happy CLEANER week, folks.

The former AEW World Champion was seemingly hoping to return to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view where he could've shared the ring with some of his former NJPW foes. However, that wasn't the case and the pay-per-view went ahead without The Best Bout Machine.

As per reports, the plans for FTR vs. Young Bucks have changed, as Matt and Nick Jackson were inserted into the trio’s tournament alongside a returning Omega.

The former AEW World Champion has also engaged in a social media altercation with Ospreay, who is also a part of the trio's tournament. The reigning IWGP Heavyweight United States Champion will team up with Aussie Open to face the Death Triangle.

Kenny Omega's return was teased on this week's Being The Elite

This week's episode of Being The Elite has teased the return of Kenny Omega. Matt Jackson was seen receiving a phone call where he stated the following:

"Are you sure? You're sure you're ready?"

Omega is currently sidelined due to injuries and Matt might be showing concern for his Elite stablemate.

During his time as an active in-ring competitor, Omega has mostly been accompanied by The Young Bucks, who were recently saved by Hangman Adam Page on Dynamite after being assaulted by The Undisputed Elite's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish.

While Page turned down The Bucks' offer to team up with them, Omega could step up to face the trio of Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee on Wednesday night.

