Former champions drop a major tease regarding the return of Kenny Omega ahead of a huge episode of AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks teased Kenny Omega's return to in-ring action.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Matt and Nick Jackson approached Hangman Adam Page and asked him to be their tag team partner on the AEW World Trios Champ. However, the former world champion decided against it and maintained his loyalty to The Dark Order.

On BTE, Matt Jackson was seen receiving a call on his cell phone. While the identity of the person was never revealed, Jackson said:

"Are you sure? You're sure you're ready?"

A few weeks ago, on Dynamite, The Young Bucks were betrayed by The Undisputed Elite, as Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish attacked Matt and Nick Jackson for not choosing Fish in the trios tournament.

AEW star Miro recently opened up on wanting to face Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega has been absent from AEW for a while. However, fans have been hoping for his return for numerous dream matches turn to reality.

In one such dream match is Miro vs. Omega and while speaking to Renee Paquette during The Sessions, the former WWE star explained his desire to cross paths with Jon Moxley and his former long-term rival. He said:

"There's so many great guys, so many talents. I really love [Konosuke] Takeshita. I just watched him fight your husband [Jon Moxley]. I watched him and Eddie and I was like, man, this guy. He's got great basics and he just moves so good. I really love him. I would like to fight him as well. Of course I wanna fight Kenny when he comes back. Because he's like a crazy guy out there that I wanna see what his style is."

Omega has been sidelined due to multiple injury issues. His last match was against Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear 2021 when he lost the AEW World Championship.

