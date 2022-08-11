"Crazy guy" - Former WWE Superstar wants to face Kenny Omega upon his AEW return

Kenny Omega is sure to have a target on his back when he returns to AEW, and Miro (FKA Rusev in WWE) wants to lead the line.

The Redeemer is one of the most dominant members of the AEW roster, having decimated fellow top stars such as Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy. He appears to have his sights set on another top name, Malakai Black, after the leader of the House of Black cost him the All-Atlantic Championship at Forbidden Door.

Speaking to Renee Paquette during The Sessions, Miro mentioned another of his A-list target in Kenny Omega.

"There's so many great guys, so many talents. I really love [Konosuke] Takeshita. I just watched him fight your husband [Jon Moxley]. I watched him and Eddie and I was like, man, this guy. He's got great basics and he just moves so good. I really love him. I would like to fight him as well. Of course I wanna fight Kenny when he comes back. Because he's like a crazy guy out there that I wanna see what his style is." (46:29-46:55)

Omega has been out of action since losing his world title to Hangman Page at last year's Full Gear pay-per-view. Miro also came the closest he has ever been to a world title at the event, losing out to Bryan Danielson in the eliminator tournament final.

When could Kenny Omega possibly return to AEW?

The good news for Miro and AEW fans alike is that they may not have to wait long for Omega to make his return.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that although The Cleaner's return at All Out is yet to be confirmed, the event appears to be a target.

“He’s [Omega] hoping to be at All Out, but it’s too soon to say that he will or he won’t. It’s not… he’s hoping for it. That’s kind of the target right now. The Chicago show is a target for that, I think it’s the target for Punk, but I don’t think that either of them are sure things," he noted.

The AEW Trios Tournament announcement has well and truly got the rumor mill spinning. Tony Khan has previously repeatedly said that titles would be brought about when Omega returns, and reports suggest that there are plans for The Cleaner to be involved in a trios match at AEW All Out.

