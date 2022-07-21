Potential update on Kenny Omega and two former WWE Superstars' AEW in-ring return

New reports have emerged regarding the in-ring return of AEW stars Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk.

Omega has not wrestled since losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021. During the Dynamite episode that followed, the 38-year-old announced that he would be taking time off to "fix things."

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that although The Cleaner's return at the All Out pay-per-view has not been confirmed, it is seemingly a target for the former champion.

“He’s hoping to be at All Out, but it’s too soon to say that he will or he won’t. It’s not… he’s hoping for it. That’s kind of the target right now. The Chicago show is a target for that, I think it’s the target for Punk, but I don’t think that either of them are sure things."

He further stated that stars like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, who have also been dealing with injuries, are targeting the same event for a comeback.

"It’s probably the target for Danielson too. All of those guys coming back would probably give them a shot in the arm. Omega, basically, doesn’t really wanna talk about it, and nothing’s for sure. But he would like to be back for that show, that would be a good idea. That’s the hope.” (h/t - Inside The Ropes)

Who is Kenny Omega supposed to face if he returns at AEW All Out?

While Omega's return to active competition is still up in the air, there have also been rumors about his potential opponent for the upcoming show.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select earlier reported that Kenny Omega is being possibly booked to team up with The Young Bucks for a trios match on September 4th.

It will be interesting to see if The Cleaner indeed makes his return to AEW programming soon. Who do you want Omega to face when he returns? Sound off in the comments section below.

