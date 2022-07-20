Huge update on Kenny Omega potentially returning to AEW; dream match against three former WWE Superstars in the works

Kenny Omega is potentially closing in on his highly-anticipated return to AEW television if the latest reports are any indication. The Best Bout Machine has been on a lengthy absence since losing his AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear last year.

During his time off, the 38-year-old underwent multiple surgeries to recuperate from a slew of injuries. He was reportedly treated for a hernia, a torn labrum in his shoulder, and had surgery on his knees, to name a few.

Omega's long list of injuries forced him to miss the first half of 2022, which included star-studded pay-per-views like Revolution, Double or Nothing, and most recently Forbidden Door. Now that All Out is fast approaching, wrestling fans are pondering the AEW EVP's participation at the event.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Kenny Omega is tentatively slated to return for a match at All Out, per AEW talent and staff. The company's plans reportedly involve Omega and The Young Bucks joining forces for a trios match on September 4th.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp

Fightful Select has learned that talent and staff in AEW have been told Kenny Omega is nearing a return.Details, tentative creative plans, and how it changed other plans as told to talent and staff are now in the full story at FightfulSelect.com.

The backstage information comes on the heels of Dave Meltzer's report suggesting that a "major angle" for The Young Bucks has shelved their trilogy with FTR.

While there is no word on The Elite's opponents, all signs point to a six-man program against Adam Cole and reDRagon, who're also currently out with injuries. If one may recall, Tony Khan revealed that he plans on introducing a Trios Championship when Kenny Omega returns from injury.

On paper, Omega and The Young Bucks vs. The Undisputed Elite for the inaugural trios title sounds enthralling for a pay-per-view. However, neither Omega nor the company has confirmed these reports yet.

Kenny Omega is interested in facing Adam Cole in AEW

Kenny Omega and Adam Cole planted seeds for friction within the group on the Full Gear fallout episode of Dynamite, which also marked the former's last appearance before taking a hiatus.

Earlier this year, The Best Bout Machine spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio to talk about reigniting an old feud with The Panama City Playboy:

"I feel like there is an opportunity to tell a really interesting story with Adam Cole at some point. I don't know when and you just gotta figure it out. I don't like ever being bound to something by a certain time like I love being able to feel the atmosphere to listen to the fans' response to really gauge when the proper time is to pull the trigger. So when the timing is right or as right as it can be, hopefully, I'm able to investigate that storyline," Omega said.

Omega, Cole, and reDRagon will all need to return in time to kickstart a potential program heading into the All Out pay-per-view.

Now that The Young Bucks have lost their tag team titles, it will be interesting to see if this leads to a reunion with the returning Kenny Omega down the road.

