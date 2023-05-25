Did AEW ease into Mercedes Mone's possible signing on Dynamite? 

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has been the subject of everyone's interest since walking out of WWE in May last year. In January this year, the multi-time women's champion made her first NJPW appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. At the event, she attacked Kairi and challenged her for the IWGP Women's Championship.

NJPW and AEW stars have often competed in crossover promotions including the Forbidden Door event last year. Mone also expressed her interest to compete in the next crossover event which garnered a positive response from AEW President Tony Khan.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, a montage showcasing Willow Nightingale's win over Mercedes Mone at NJPW STRONG Resurgence, was featured. The two women battled it out in the main event as finalists of the Strong Women's Championship tournament. The former WWE star had to forfeit owing to her suffering a broken ankle and having to be carried away out of the ring.

This was the first time Mercedes Mone had been so prominently featured on All Elite Wrestling via a vignette. With AEW's history of acquiring notable names from across promotions, the addition of a talent like Mone to their roster could set the stage for blockbuster matches.

While there is no update on the recovery duration of Mercedes Mone's injury, the sparking of a feud with Nightingale for an AEW debut could be an ideal initiation into the promotion.

AEW reportedly reached out to Mercedes Mone for a signing following WWE departure?

Mercedes Mone and Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) walked out of RAW last May and surrendered the women's tag team titles. Since then they had participated in other non-wrestling ventures. Trinity Fatu made her IMPACT Wrestling debut earlier this month and started a feud with KiLynn King.

The two stars made waves and the wrestling world was left in a nail biting enigma on whether they would sign with All Elite Wrestling given their past acquisitions. Basis a report by Wrestling News Observer, it was likely that Tony Khan reached out to the mega WWE star for a possible signing with AEW.

The montage on Dynamite could be AEW's way of easing in the multi-time champion to the promotion. While she has not been vocal about specifically signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion it might only be a matter of time.

The launch of AEW Collision in June which is reported to have CM Punk in the lead could be an apt platform for Mone as well.

