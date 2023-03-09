Did AEW tease acquisition of Jay White? Taking a look at hints on Dynamite

Jay White's wrestling future is a constantly debated topic since both AEW and WWE are potentially eyeing the free agent. His exit from New Japan Pro Wrestling led to massive speculations of him being done with AEW, but that may not be the case.

On tonight's AEW Dynamite, the arrival of Jay White was subtly teased in a promo segment involving Ricky Starks. The Bullet Club logo briefly flashed on the screen while Starks addressed the crowd. Fans were on the edge of their seats, expecting a return of King Switch, but were soon disappointed when Juice Robinson came out to the ring.

Tony Khan seems to be aware of the latest rumors. Teasing the return of the former Bullet Club leader has made Twitter fans buzz with belief. They thought the swerve involving Robinson was necessary to build up Jay White's All Elite Wrestling return. A potential Juice vs. Jay could also be on the cards.

David Finlay is making up for the absence of Jay White in the Bullet Club. He was revealed as the newest member during the New Japan Cup 2023. Switchblade was part of the Forbidden Door event last year and it remains to be his last dabble in AEW.

Former AEW Superstar Jay White knows he is a highly wanted wrestler

A former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Jay was on the top of the ladder in New Japan Pro Wrestling for a long time.

His success garnered attention from other promotions as well as other wrestlers. Jay addressed that topic during an interview with Fightful.

"You start off trying to get to the top, you’re going after somebody as well. You understand that that’s how it works. I understand that’s how it works and I am aware of the situation I’m in. I’m aware of who is around me, whose eyes are on me, whose targets are on me. I’m a very highly wanted man, both by wrestlers and by companies and promoters alike. All eyes, targets, everything on me."

King Switch's penultimate bout was against Eddie Kingston at Battle in the Valley in 2023. Due to the stipulation of 'Loser Leaves Japan', White went all in to defeat Kingston but came out short in the end.

