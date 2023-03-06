WWE legend's son officially joins Bullet Club, replaces Jay White

Jay White has officially been replaced in the Bullet Club faction by WWE legend Fit Finlay's son, David Finlay.

White recently left New Japan Pro-Wrestling after losing his final bout in the company to Eddie Kingston at Battle in the Valley. Post-match, he was attacked by Finlay, a man he has known for years.

During the ongoing New Japan Cup 2023, Finlay was revealed as the newest member of the Bullet Club. He was also accompanied by White's former manager and stablemate, Gedo.

Finlay has mostly been a babyface throughout his New Japan career. He is a former IWGP Tag Team Champion, winning the title with long-term ally Juice Robinson.

Robinson, however, previously turned heel to join the Bullet Club. With the addition of Finlay, FinJuice has officially reunited as members of the Bullet Club.

Jay White recently sent a cryptic message amid rumors of him heading to WWE

Jay White's next destination is still unknown. However, reports from Super J-Cast have suggested that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion could be headed to WWE.

Taking to Twitter, White sent out a cryptic tweet as he posted an hourglass emoji. This could indicate him counting the days before his return to professional wrestling.

In the past, White has competed in AEW, courtesy of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's working relationship with the American promotion. He successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against three other men at the first-ever Forbidden Door pay-per-view in 2022.

Switchblade is also a former IWGP United States Champion, IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and NEVER Openweight Champion. During his days as the leader of the Bullet Club, the faction made big moves by recruiting numerous top names.

