Is Jay White's WWE signing a certainty? Major clue hints at it

WWE has taken a keen interest in one of the hottest free agents in wrestling today, Jay White. The 30-year-old is currently exploring his options, but the idea of joining wrestling's Titanland is a tempting offer. Surprisingly, he has hinted at his new allegiance in a major way already.

Jay White signing with WWE in the near future is a certainty. The biggest clue about his shift is that he left New Japan Pro Wrestling, which is partnered with Tony Khan' promotion. White would have never left wrestling for NJPW if he wanted to sign with AEW as both went side by side.

King Switch has been banished from Japan following a 'Loser Leaves Japan' against Hikuleo at The New Beginning pay-per-view. He also won't be able to wrestle in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The insane stipulation took effect when he lost to Eddie Kingston at Battle In The Valley.

With the leader of the Bullet Club now written out of all future events with NJPW, it is only a matter of time before he signs with the Stamford-based promotion. WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H is aware of this and is now reportedly busy formulating ideas if Jay White decides to move to the West.

There have been several reports on Jay White's contractual status with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Most of them suspect the tenure to end this month, given his recent losses. Super J-Cast mentioned on Twitter that White's contract has ended, but it hasn't been confirmed yet by other sources.

Jay White has a lot on his mind right now, including WWE

In an interview with Sports Illustrated after his shocking NJPW exit, Switchblade opened up on his decision to leave the promotion after a legendary run. He named WWE, AEW, and even IMPACT Wrestling, but hasn't made up his mind yet.

“So much is possible… Impact, AEW, WWE - We’ll see," Jay said before talking about his NJPW exit. "I’m at peace with it - I don’t know if there is much more I could have done. I don’t feel like I left a bunch of boxes unchecked," said Jay.

The former IWGP World Champion also teased an involvement in the American indie scene.

“I can’t go back to Japan, but there is nothing that says I can’t compete at the shows in the United States."

Amidst rumors of his shift to America, Jay White posted a cryptic photo on Twitter. More on that here.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes