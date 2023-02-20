WWE Raw Preview: When will Jay White debut? Triple H reportedly making plans

'Switchblade' Jay White is heavily rumored to be joining WWE, but the latest news seemingly confirms his inclusion. White has been a free agent since he lost a 'Loser Leaves Japan' match against Hikuleo at The New Beginning. He also lost to Eddie Kingston at Battle In The Valley with the stipulation that he won't wrestle for NJPW.

It was believed that Switchblade would return to All Elite Wrestling, but the speculations were debunked by Dave Meltzer. The former IGWP World Champion is reported to be Triple H's favorite free agent. It was also mentioned that a deal with AEW would have meant that White would have been able to perform in NJPW, so the loss to Kingston wasn't necessary.

In this WWE RAW Preview, we will note why Jay White's WWE debut is on the horizon. According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Jay was an 'obvious' favorite during a recent free-agent meeting within WWE. The higher-ups in WWE are also looking at the prospect favorably.

The report, based on an exclusive conversation with WrestleVotes, also mentions that Triple H is coming up with 'rough' creative plans for Jay White's WWE debut. The Chief Content Officer is making all preparations for Jay's potential shift to America.

King Switch was a huge part of the New Japan roster. It is unknown why Tony Khan never capitalized on him in All-Elite Wrestling. Nonetheless, a tug-of-war is expected between WWE and AEW now that Khan has openly discussed his preference for Jay White on the roster.

Jay White has all the attributes to be a top WWE star

It wouldn't be difficult for Switchblade to rise to the main roster. The 30-year-old has all the attributes required to be a top star: good mic skills, apex athletic levels, and he is a natural leader due to his time in the Bullet Club. Triple H could capitalize on the latter aspect since AJ Styles is injured.

The Phenomenal One is expected to be out of action for a long time. His disappearance led to the OC's story with The Judgment Day being abruptly withdrawn. Now that the heels are apparently done with Edge and Beth Phoenix, they could be pitched in a program against Jay and The Good Brothers.

It would be a solid way to mark Jay White's WWE debut. AJ Styles will return, only to see The Bullet Club reformed. He could then go rogue or join the legendary stable in a story featuring his problems with White as a leader.

