Triple H-led WWE "favorite" over AEW to sign soon-to-be hottest free agent – Reports

WWE creative head Triple H has been on a signing spree as of late, bringing back several former superstars who were previously released from the company.

The latest news making waves in the wrestling world is that WWE is now the favorite to sign former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. White lost to Eddie Kingston in a Loser Leaves Japan match at NJPW Battle In The Valley, which left him with no other option but to finally end his run with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

It is worth noting that while no one in WWE has confirmed Jay White's signing, the rumors have been circulating for some time. If Triple H does manage to secure his signature, it would be a significant addition to his already impressive roster of talent.

According to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, WWE is “certainly the favorite” to sign the Bullet Club leader. Meltzer speculated that if he were to sign with AEW, he would still be able to work with New Japan, and they wouldn't have used a "loser leaves" stipulation.

“Nobody in WWE has confirmed Jay White coming in, but they are certainly the favorite. One would think if White was going to AEW, he’d be able to work big shows with New Japan and would continue to do so, but they wouldn’t do the loser leaves for good stipulation.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

AEW owner Tony Khan interested in signing top free agent amidst reported WWE interest

AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly interested in signing Jay White, one of this year's hottest free agents, who has also garnered interest from Triple H.

In a recent appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, Khan spoke highly of White, calling him "one of the great wrestlers," and expressing interest in having him compete for or against AEW.

"Jay White is still a big part of the New Japan roster and we'll have to see what happens with him in the future," Khan said. "He's one of the great wrestlers and we've definitely loved having him compete in AEW, wrestling against stars here. He was a big part of Forbidden Door last year and certainly would love to have him here working for us or fighting against us." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

As White's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling comes to an end, it remains to be seen which promotion he will ultimately choose to sign with, with both top promotions in the world reportedly interested in acquiring the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

