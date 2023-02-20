Tony Khan seemingly wants to sign top free agent to AEW amid reported WWE interest

AEW President is seemingly looking to snatch one of this year's hottest free agents to get interest from WWE.

The star in question, Jay White, recently made his final appearance in NJPW at the Battle of the Valley event. His loss against Eddie Kingston confirmed reports of his departure from the Japanese pro-wrestling scene. Switchblade's contributions are extensive, making him extremely valuable to any Promotion at the moment.

While WWE is reportedly interested in signing Jay, Tony Khan apparently also wants the sensational star to join AEW. Appearing on the In The Kliq podcast, the All Elite President stated the following:

"Jay White is still a big part of the New Japan roster and we'll have to see what happens with him in the future," Khan said. "He's one of the great wrestlers and we've definitely loved having him compete in AEW, wrestling against stars here. He was a big part of Forbidden Door last year and certainly would love to have him here working for us or fighting against us." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Jay White apparently believes both WWE and AEW are viable options for him

While Jay White hasn't confirmed his next destination yet, the former NJPW star has made it clear that he is considering all options.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jay spoke about his journey in the NJPW. He also revealed his thoughts on the future of his career.

“So much is possible. Impact, AEW, WWE—we’ll see... I’m at peace with it. I don’t know if there is much more I could have done. I don’t feel like I left a bunch of boxes unchecked. I’ve been living it, so it can be hard to appreciate it in the moment, but as I move on, I’ve started to look back at the weight some of it holds. As time goes on, I hope people appreciate it even more. To me, I was doing what I was meant to be doing. Now I’m looking at what’s next,” he said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

It remains to be seen what he decides to do next in the foreseeable future.

Where do you want to see Jay White next? Sound off in the comments section below!

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes