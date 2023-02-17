Triple H's next rumored blockbuster WWE signing isn't ruling out AEW run

There have been rumors that Triple H and WWE are looking to sign one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's top prospects, Jay White. The former IWGP World Champion has his options open and hasn't ruled out other promotions such as AEW.

Earlier this month at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's The New Beginning event, the Switchblade lost a 'Loser Leaves Japan' match against Hikuleo.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Jay White's contract with the promotion is soon coming to an end.

Fightful also reported that Triple H and his promotion are highly interested in White and are highly confident that the deal will be finalized.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jay White opened up about his future. He mentioned that he has several options to choose from, such as WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling.

“So much is possible. Impact, AEW, WWE—we’ll see,” Jay White said.

White also stated that he has done everything he wanted to do in NJPW and was satisfied with his run.

"I’m at peace with it. I don’t know if there is much more I could have done. I don’t feel like I left a bunch of boxes unchecked. I’ve been living it, so it can be hard to appreciate it in the moment, but as I move on, I’ve started to look back at the weight some of it holds. As time goes on, I hope people appreciate it even more. To me, I was doing what I was meant to be doing. Now I’m looking at what’s next,” he said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “So much is possible, Impact, AEW, WWE—we’ll see.”



- Jay White on his future

(via SI) “So much is possible, Impact, AEW, WWE—we’ll see.”- Jay White on his future(via SI) https://t.co/Q2Pz1qDamR

Bronson Reed seemingly teased Jay White's WWE debut

Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed recently returned to the Stamford-based promotion. Both White and he got to know each other during the Australian-born wrestler's run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Reed recently shared a photo with Jay White, seemingly hinting that the two stars could work together again.

Jay White is set to battle AEW star Eddie Kingston on February 18th at NJPW's Battle in the Valley in San Jose.

Would you like to see Jay White in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes