Could Jay White join WWE? Potential hint from current RAW star

The wrestling world has been abuzz with rumors of Jay White possibly making a thunderous debut in WWE, much like AJ Styles' "Phenomenal" landing and Sting's first appearance. Switchblade lost to the 32-year-old Hikuleo in a "Loser Leaves Japan" match at the NJPW New Beginning event over the weekend.

Now that White is officially on his way out of NJPW, he could be a free agent. The Bullet Club member possesses limitless talent and would be a welcome addition to any wrestling promotion in the US. Rumors have been rife that Switchblade is coming to WWE.

Current RAW Superstar Bronson Reed has fuelled speculation of Jay White's potential WWE debut. Reed posted a picture of himself with White on Instagram. Then known as JONAH, the two superstars worked together in NJPW and developed a friendship.

According to a Fightful report, Switchblade may be moving to the US, and WWE could be interested in signing White. However, it is hardly a "done deal" at this point because he could go elsewhere too.

The former NJPW star recently complimented Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and claimed that they were underrated and underutilized in WWE, heralding that he keeps in touch with the product.

The opportunities for Jay White in WWE are endless

As mentioned previously, the 30-year-old Kiwi superstar would be a priceless addition to the WWE locker room owing to his sheer in-ring prowess and unrivaled charisma. These attributes propelled him to incredible heights in NJPW and could do wonders for him in the Stamford-based promotion.

Naturally, a dream match with AJ Styles is WrestleMania worthy. It would be a magnificent sight, especially for those wrestling fans who have followed the two wrestling stalwarts from their time in Japan. Shinsuke Nakamura would also be an interesting opponent for Switchblade.

How about Bronson Reed? Considering the massive hint he dropped on social media, the former NXT North American Champion may be thinking about rekindling his history with Jay White.

Twitter went into a frenzy when White lost to Hikuleo. The WWE Universe wants Switchblade on their turf, and there is virtually no downside to his potential signing.

