[PHOTO] WWE Superstar shares photo with Jay White, seemingly teases his signing

At NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, Jay White suffered a major loss to Hikuleo in a 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match.

While there has been a lot of speculation regarding White's future, WWE star Bronson Reed has teased the idea of him signing with the Stamford-based company.

Taking to Twitter, Reed shared a photo of himself with White. The two men briefly worked alongside each other during Reed's time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he was known as JONAH.

Check out Bronson Reed's tweet below:

White isn't entirely done with NJPW, as he is set to compete on their upcoming show in the US, Battle in the Valley. Switchblade will face Eddie Kingston in a singles match and could potentially continue to work for New Japan Strong in the US.

What are Jay White's biggest accomplishments in NJPW?

During his time at New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Jay White won numerous championships, including the big one, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

White also held both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships before the belts were unified. He is also a former NEVER Openweight Champion and has a singles win over Kenny Omega. He beat The Cleaner to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

After returning from his excursion, White joined CHAOS and became stablemates with stars like Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishii, and other prominent names.

However, he eventually betrayed Okada and joined the Bullet Club, becoming the faction's leader following Omega's departure to AEW. As the leader of the Bullet Club, Switchblade made big moves, with the likes of Taiji Ishimori, Juice Robinson, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey joining the group.

White also played a crucial factor in kicking Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa out of the faction. In doing so, he brought back Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to the Bullet Club.

Would you like to see Jay White depart NJPW for WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes