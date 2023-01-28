WWE RAW Superstar 'Michin' Mia Yim has provided a health update on her fellow O.C. member, AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One is currently out of action after he sustained an injury at a live event last month. He confirmed on Twitter that he suffered a broken ankle but added that he didn't need surgery, just time to recover. He also mentioned that this will be the longest time he's ever been out of action.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview, Mia Yim stated that AJ Styles is doing okay and that she's excited for him to come back.

"He's doing great, his spirit is really good. He's cracking jokes and he's good ol' Uncle Allen [laughs]. He's doing good. I'm not sure when he's coming back but the biggest thing with injuries is the mental state so as long as he's mentally good and I know that he's getting better everyday with the support of his family, the support of his friends. I'm excited for him to come back," said Yim. (02:34-2:57)

AJ Styles reflects on his WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2016

A large number of the WWE Universe were introduced to the Phenomenal One during the 2016 Royal Rumble match, where he made his debut as the third entrant. He had a successful career in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW before making the jump to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, AJ Styles stated that he was worried that the fans in the arena were not going to know who is before he made his debut.

"I was scared a little bit that no one would know me. We were in the perfect place in Orlando, where I been for so long, where people would remember me. But it's WWE, who knows?" said Styles.

AJ Styles has had a very successful career in WWE, as he has held multiple world titles and feuded with many notable stars. It's unfortunate that he will miss this year's Royal Rumble.

