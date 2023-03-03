Jay White sends a cryptic message amid rumors of him possibly signing with WWE

Jay White recently sent a cryptic message on social media amid recent rumors of him possibly going to WWE.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion recently lost to Hikuleo in a 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match. This was followed by the final bout of White's NJPW career, as he was unsuccessful in defeating Eddie Kingston at the Battle in the Valley event.

According to the latest report from Super J-Cast, White's current contract with NJPW has expired, and he could potentially be on his way to WWE. Taking to Twitter, the now-former Bullet Club leader hinted at counting down the days until he makes his return to professional wrestling.

Check out Jay White's tweet below:

What's the latest update on Jay White?

Jay White is no stranger to competing in AEW, courtesy of the promotion's working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Hence, signing with Tony Khan's company shouldn't come as a surprise for him.

However, as it stands, Stamford seems to be White's destination, as he is rumored to be on his way to WWE. The Kiwi sensation has a lot of history with many people in WWE, including Bullet Club founder Finn Balor (formerly known as Prince Devitt).

According to the mentioned report from Super J-Cast, White's contract with New Japan has officially expired. The report suggested:

"FWIW, and this is just pure speculation, but everyone I've spoken to seems convinced Jay is going to WWE."

Super J-Cast @thesuperjcast Per sources, Jay White’s contract with NJPW has expired and he is set to leave the company. Per sources, Jay White’s contract with NJPW has expired and he is set to leave the company.

White is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and has achieved almost everything in NJPW. He is also a former IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, and United States Heavyweight Champion. He has also held the NEVER Openweight Title.

Switchblade also defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at the AEW and NJPW cross-promotion event, Forbidden Door, in a Fatal Four-Way Match last year.

Would you like to see White sign with WWE or with AEW? Sound off in the comment section.

