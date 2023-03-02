Triple H-led WWE likely to sign a top free agent despite AEW interest - Reports

WWE's head of creative Triple H has already bolstered his roster over the past year by re-signing a number of formally released superstars, but now it seems the Game has beaten AEW to the punch when it comes to signing one of the hottest free agents in the industry today.

The free agent in question is none other than the Switchblade Jay White, who over the past few years has gone on to become one of the most successful wrestlers in the history of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The Super J-Cast podcast recently confirmed on Twitter that White's contract with NJPW had expired and that he was leaving the company after eight years. The official Twitter page also seemingly confirmed the report. They posted a tweet stating that White's merchandise on New Japan's website is being taken down and today is the last chance to buy it.

But where will the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion go next? According to the Super J-Cast, they are also under the assumption that when it comes to choosing either WWE or AEW as his next destination, Jay White will be heading to World Wrestling Entertainment.

"FWIW, and this is just pure speculation, but everyone I've spoken to seems convinced Jay is going to WWE." tweeted @thesuperjcast

The Super J-Cast were the ones who originally broke the news about the inaugural Forbidden Door event in 2022, and have a lot of credibility in Japan when it comes to rumors and breaking news. But will Jay White go to WWE? Only time will tell!

Jay White has a long history with a number of people in both WWE and AEW

No matter which company Jay White decides to choose, there is already a boatload of stories set in place for him when he arrives, thanks to his association with the Bullet Club.

Jay was the leader of the group from December 2018 up until his departure in February 2023, a status he shares with former WWE Superstars Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and AJ Styles. Other WWE Superstars who were a part of the Bullet Club at one point were Luke Gallows and the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

There are a lot of ties to the Bullet Club in AEW as well, with former leader Kenny Omega famously wanting Jay White to be a part of the group for nearly a year before he officially joined. White also defeated Omega for the IWGP United States Championship in 2018, which in turn led to the "Bullet Club Civil War" story that year.

White was seen being friendly with the likes of Adam Cole and The Young Bucks in the lead-up to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June 2022. Matt and Nick Jackson also reunited with Bullet Club's El Phantasmo on the show for one night only as they parted ways with the faction in October 2018.

