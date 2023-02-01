Did Bayley date a current AEW star?

One of the top stars in WWE is multi-time Women's Champion Bayley. The leader of Damage CTRL is currently single. But did she date one of the current stars in AEW?

Several wrestlers in the business working at different promotions are married to each other. Some of the AEW wrestlers that are married to WWE Superstars are Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, and Keith Lee. They are married to Zelina Vega, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and Michin Mia Yim, respectively. Just like that, The Factory's Aaron Solo was engaged to the leader of Damage CTRL.

Aaron Solo made his AEW debut about three years ago, in 2020, during a taping of Dark in which he lost to former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky. Solo was part of Cody Rhodes' faction the Nightmare family, but shortly after he turned heel by siding with QT Marshal and The Factory.

Both Solo and Bayley met during their runs in the Independent Circuit back in 2010. After dating each other for a few years, the two got engaged in 2016. Unfortunately, five years later, the couple mutually decided to break up and chose their separate paths.

Solo shared the reason the two parted ways on his Twitter.

While dating Bayley, the AEW star had wrestled on several occasions in NXT and 205 Live. Solo also teamed up with former FTW Champion Ricky Starks to take on FTR on an episode of WWE RAW.

Bayley is set to take on Becky Lynch next week on WWE RAW

Last week on the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW, the Role Model was set to face The Man Becky Lynch in a steel cage match. But before the bout started, the rest of Damage CTRL attacked Lynch, and thus the match was called off.

On RAW this week, The Man attacked Dakota Kai and demanded that the two settle the scores once in for all. The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion was forced to agree to the match. WWE personality Adam Pearce also made the steel cage match official for next week's show.

WWE @WWE



The Man gets You demanded it ... and so did @BeckyLynchWWE The Man gets @itsBayleyWWE in a Steel Cage Match next Monday on #WWERaw You demanded it ... and so did @BeckyLynchWWE!The Man gets @itsBayleyWWE in a Steel Cage Match next Monday on #WWERaw! https://t.co/MYIKhY7F2u

Bayley recently took this rivalry to a more personal level by taking shots at The Man and her marriage. She claimed that the true reason for Seth Rollins to marry Lynch was because she got pregnant.

Who do you think will win the steel cage match next week? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes