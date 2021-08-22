Did AEW star CM Punk call for ice cream bars during his WWE run?

Yes, CM Punk did indeed call for the revival of ice cream bars multiple times during his time in WWE.

The most famous instance of Punk pushing for the revival of ice cream bars was during his "Summer of Punk" run, which saw him negotiating his contract with Vince McMahon live on television before defending the WWE Title against John Cena at Money in the Bank.

Here's an excerpt from what CM Punk had to say about his ice cream bar T-shirt during his "Summer of Punk" run:

"My inspiration for the shirt? I want the freakin’ ice cream bars back! I’m still working on that. But in the meantime, I’m going to keep shoving it down people’s throats. Because everyone likes ice cream, which goes in your mouth and then goes down your throat. You know what? There are other ice cream companies out there. Good Humor, we’re giving you a gift. We’re giving you an option here, and if you don’t want to take it, we will sell our wares elsewhere," said CM Punk. (H/t BleacherReport)

Punk's attempts to bring back ice cream bars in WWE found some success last year when Good Humor launched WWE ice cream treats with WWE Superstar Cookie Sandwiches. The treats were a bit different from the classic ice cream bars. CM Punk, too, commented on the new iteration of the classic ice cream bars during his tenure as an analyst on WWE Backstage:

"Leave the memories alone, this isn’t like the old school Ice Cream Bars, this is more like an ice cream sandwich,” Punk said. “Ice cream is ice cream just like pizza is pizza. It’s like Ice Cream Bars, but it’s more like an Ice Cream Sandwich not coated in chocolate, there’s not a hard cookie,” Punk noted. “I’m going to give it a 4 out of 10". (H/t: WrestlingInc)

CM Punk bought ice cream bars for all who attended AEW Rampage: The First Dance

CM Punk made his glorious return to pro wrestling, making his debut for AEW on this week's AEW Rampage. He talked about various things, including challenging Darby Allin to a match at the All Out pay-per-view. Punk concluded by announcing free ice cream bars for everyone in attendance.

Ice cream bars! Best day ever thank you @TonyKhan for making this happen! pic.twitter.com/7t4uYjijMS — AJ Lanagan (@TheEliteBandito) August 21, 2021

The long wait is over and ice cream bars are back! What are your views on the CM Punk ice cream bars possibly turning into something similar to Jericho's A Litte Bit of the Bubbly? Do drop in your valuable opinion in the comments section!

Edited by Kaushik Das