Did CM Punk relinquish the AEW World Championship?

This week's Rampage featured a big announcement from the newly crowned AEW World Champion, CM Punk.

The Best in the World got his moment to shine in the last pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. Facing a formidable Hangman Page, Punk fought tooth and nail to overcome arguably his toughest opponent yet. It was only in the closing moments of the fight that he was able to get a decisive win over the defending champion.

However, fans were in for a shock this week as the 43-year-old star came in to make a grim announcement. Getting into the ring rather slowly, Punk declared that he had been injured before his first title defense and needed surgery to get back on his feet.

While CM Punk is not vacating the title, for the time being, there will be an interim champion crowned next week on Dynamite. As of now, it is unclear when 'The Best in the World' will make his return.

How will an interim AEW World Champion be crowned in the absence of CM Punk?

As announced moments after CM Punk's segment, an interim world champion will be crowned soon. But how does that work?

A Battle Royal will kick off next week's programming. The star who wins the battle Royale will face former world champion and new number one contender, Jon Moxley, in a singles match.

The winner of the latter match will advance to an interim AEW World Title match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view to determine the new champion.

The announcement of Punk's injury has certainly caught many fans off-guard. Furthermore, plans for his appearance at the Forbidden Door event later this month are also no longer in motion.

While fans will have to wait for Punk's return, they will have to stay tuned to see next week's Dynamite to witness the contenders for the interim world champion emerge.

