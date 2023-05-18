Did Karen Jarrett ever sign with WWE? All you need to know about the latest AEW debutant

Karen Jarrett stunned the wrestling world with her debut on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. She assisted her husband Jeff Jarrett in his assault on FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) ahead of their tag team title match at Double or Nothing.

Karen Jarrett is no stranger to the wrestling world. She debuted on IMPACT Wrestling (then known as TNA) in 2007 during Kurt Angle's rivalry with Samoa Joe. The 50-year old undertook the role of Senior Vice President of the IMPACT Knockouts Division. Jarrett also participated and disrupted few matches including going up against Sharmell on one occasion.

She often portrayed a heel with an administrative role going up against then notable names of the promotion. Jarrett returned to IMPACT Wrestling in 2011 but was fired (basis a storyline) by Sting in December that year. In 2015, Jeff and Karen Jarrett founded Global Force Wrestling. A couple of years later, the duo announced that GFW had merged with IMPACT Wrestling.

Jarrett never signed a contract with WWE but made a few appearances in early 2000s. She was a part of a celebration for then husband Kurt Angle's victory against Stone Cold Steve Austin at the now retired Unforgiven PPV. Additionally, she was interviewed for a WrestleMania 20 backstage segment pertaining to Angle's feud.

Last year in November, Jeff Jarrett debuted on an edition of Dynamite much to everyone's surprise. In addition to being an active competitor, Jarrett is also the Director of Business Development.This came shortly after he left WWE where he was the Senior Vice President of Live Events.

Has Karen Jarrett officially signed with AEW?

The latest edition of Dynamite marks Karen Jarrett's first ever appearance on the show. However, there has been no official announcement on whether the 50-year old has signed with All Elite Wrestling or her appearance was a one-time deal.

Given her expansive experience in administrative duties, Jarrett could be involved in a backstage role just like her husband. AEW is no stranger to acquiring talents and executives from WWE and other promotions. While some are active competitors along with executive roles, it remains to be seen what the Jacksonville-based promotion has in store for the former IMPACT Wrestling executive consultant.

Given Karen Jarrett's recent actions against FTR she could be present in Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal's corner during their title match at Double or Nothing. Thus, leading to her potentially interrupting in the bout in her husband's favor.

