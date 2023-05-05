"Did you not know you could do that?" - When AEW star muted Vince McMahon during WWE RAW commentary

Vince McMahon developed quite a reputation over the years of his WWE leadership. But there have also been those to fight back against his authority in a manner of ways. CM Punk, for example, muted McMahon's outbursts while on commentary.

Punk and McMahon infamously clashed various times throughout the Cult of Personality's WWE tenure. He once even proclaimed that the company could be better after Vince had passed away but for the fact that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon would inherit it. So it's reasonable to expect there would have been other issues between the pair.

Punk once detailed such an experience during Renee Paquette's Sessions podcast. He explained that he had been filling in on RAW commentary following an injury in the early 2010s, and muted his headset in direct response to Vince McMahon's yelling.

"So I get home and Vince [McMahon] calls and he's like, 'I heard you didn't need surgery and that's great, sending you a plane ticket, we're gonna have you do commentary until you're ring ready.' I was bummed because I didn't want to fly, I didn't want to do the physical therapy with anybody in WWE but I did. I remember the first night on commentary, Vince started yelling in my headset and I was like, and I elbowed [Jerry] Lawler and I wrote a note to him: Which is the volume button? He pointed to it and I turned it all the way down." - CM Punk said.

Punk continued to share Jerry Lawler's reaction to the muting.

"When we took the headsets off after the show, I was like, 'did you not know you could do that?', he's like, 'I knew but we're gonna get yelled at,' and Vince never said anything to me." - CM Punk said.

CM Punk recently visited WWE RAW ahead of his purported AEW return

Punk departed WWE in 2014 after walking out of the company. His departure then led to a hiatus from wrestling altogether until his 2021 AEW debut. Punk has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since All Out last year, having been involved in a backstage altercation following the event.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps One person under contract to WWE who saw CM Punk backstage at RAW last night theorizes he may have also been there to ‘kill whatever past heat’ he had with Triple H (PWInsider). One person under contract to WWE who saw CM Punk backstage at RAW last night theorizes he may have also been there to ‘kill whatever past heat’ he had with Triple H (PWInsider). https://t.co/IMeOk4HSq5

Punk recently visited a RAW show in Chicago which caused quite the stir within the wrestling world. Reports following claimed that he had spoken to The Miz and Triple H during his visit.

He is said to be tentatively planned for his return to AEW in June, with a new Saturday show called Collision thought to be on the horizon.

