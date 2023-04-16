AEW reportedly introducing third TV show featuring CM Punk's potential return

If recent reports are to be believed, AEW is set to add another weekly show to its schedule. It's even believed that CM Punk will play a major role.

Andrew Zarian reported on Mat Men Radio that the show, named AEW Collision, looks to be starting on June 17 in Chicago. He had heard that the program would run for two hours from 8-10 PM EST on Saturdays. It's believed that TNT will air the show on their channel. Fans should expect an announcement in "mid-May."

Fightful Select has since confirmed the report, adding that CM Punk's return is likely penciled in for the aforementioned date or that week's Rampage. This follows reports that the Cult of Personality was angling for a return, perhaps even to work with either The Elite or Chris Jericho.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers “CM Punk and FTR vs. The Elite. That’s gotta be it, right? If you want to sell 50K tickets and take this company to the next level, that’s it, that’s me dreaming. That six-man tag in Wembley Stadium (ALL IN) could help launch AEW to the next level.”



While it has been said that The Elite are not keen on the idea of working with Punk after their altercation, The Straight Edge star and Chris Jericho are planning to have a meeting to solve the issues between them and the possibility of working together.

Punk has, of course, not been seen in a wrestling capacity since the events of All Out 2022 and what followed.

CM Punk was reportedly open to working elsewhere if his return to AEW was impossible

sydney @heeljey cm punk posting about his time in wwe?! oh he’s coming back cm punk posting about his time in wwe?! oh he’s coming back https://t.co/5QUdhSb3B9

Previous reports had indicated that Punk was even open to the concept of working elsewhere if he couldn't return to the company.

It was noted at the time that it was unknown whether or not "elsewhere" could refer to Tony Khan's other promotion, Ring of Honor, or whether it could signal a jump to NJPW and WWE.

Punk's previous tenure with WWE ended on terrible terms. The Straight Edge Superstar was released after walking out of the company. After which, he took a seven-year hiatus from pro wrestling on the whole. He returned to the sport when he signed for AEW in 2021.

