AEW reportedly working on reconciling CM Punk and former WWE Champion ahead of impending return

With reports emerging that CM Punk's AEW return has been planned, he's said to be attempting to mend fences within the promotion.

It was earlier reported that AEW has at least been tentatively planning for CM Punk's return. There's supposedly a working plan that has the Cult of Personality returning at the upcoming Dynamite emanating from Chicago in June.

Fightful Select reports that there was also a meeting planned between Chris Jericho and CM Punk to gauge the possibility of working together after their issues. Jericho supposedly called Punk a 'cancer' following the 'Brawl Out' incident, with Punk later blasting his fellow WWE veteran on social media.

The report goes further to note that it's rumored within Warner Bros. Discovery that there could be an upcoming prime-time Saturday show. The show would supposedly see a 'soft roster split' that could accommodate talent who have differences with one another. It was noted that talent had heard rumors of the new show but not about Punk's return.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Per fightful select, A meeting is planned between Cm Punk & Chris Jericho to see if the two working together is possible. Per fightful select, A meeting is planned between Cm Punk & Chris Jericho to see if the two working together is possible. https://t.co/HGizlynmXa

CM Punk is also said to have attempted to meet with The Elite with the possibility of working together. However, the trio are believed to be unkeen on the idea of working with him following their altercation.

Dax Harwood wants to be in a trio with CM Punk in AEW

When Punk makes his return, he'll certainly have company, as FTR have made it clear they want to band together as a trio. Dax Harwood gave another indicator of that being the case when he responded to a fan who posted their desire to see 'CMFTR':

"It looks like he has c*caine under his nose. But yes…me too," tweeted Harwood.

The dream match touted by many is 'CMFTR' vs The Elite. Unfortunately, recent reports indicate that The Elite has no plans to work with the veteran if/when he returns.

Would you like to see a CM Punk vs Chris Jericho feud in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes