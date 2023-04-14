3-time WWE Tag Team Champion wants to reunite with CM Punk amid AEW return rumors

With CM Punk's status in AEW still up in the air, a top star has taken to Twitter to say that he wants the former world champion to return and form a formidable team.

The star in question is none other than Punk's good friend Dax Harwood, who has been campaigning for The Voice of the Voiceless' return and regularly providing updates on his podcast.

However, Dax decided to use social media this time around to express his desire to team up with CM Punk on AEW programming.

A fan recently shared a picture of The Second City Saint with a sign reading: "We want CMFTR."

Replying to the post, the decorated tag team performer provided a humorous response while ultimately agreeing with the sentiment.

"It looks like he has co**ine under his nose. But yes…me too," tweeted Harwood.

A program between CM Punk and FTR against The Elite has been on many wrestling fans' bucket lists for a while now. Perhaps this social media interaction has brought the dream feud one step closer to reality.

The latest on CM Punk in AEW

CM Punk has not been seen in AEW since being suspended by company president Tony Khan for the events that took place following All Out 2022. The former WWE Champion has also been nursing a triceps injury during his time away.

Despite Punk's issues with some personnel in the promotion, the latest reports indicate that he still wants to make his way back and is willing to work with The Elite. However, it has also been reported that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have no interest in working with the controversial star.

However, the Chicago native is also supposedly open to working elsewhere if a return is not possible.

Whether this means CM Punk will pop up in WWE, ROH, IMPACT, or elsewhere is yet to be seen. At the very least, it seems as though fans have not seen the last of The Straight-Edge Superstar in a wrestling ring.

