“This looks better than 95% of the stuff today” - Disco Inferno comments on retro segment involving top AEW star

Former WCW Crusierweight Champion Disco Inferno recently commented on an old clip from Impact Wrestling involving top AEW stars Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. Disco seems to think it's better than what they are involved in now.

The clip, posted on Twitter, marked the anniversary of when Kingston aligned himself with original LAX members Homicide and Hernandez. In the process, he turned on Santana, Ortiz and wrestling legend Konnan.

Disco Inferno retweeted the clip and declared that the angle looks better than the large majority of things that are going on in the world of professional wrestling today.

"How long ago was this? This looks better than 95% of the stuff today," said @TheRealDisco.

Disco may have a hint of bias in his statement, as the clip does feature Konnan. Disco and Konnan are co-hosts of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast and longtime colleagues since their days in WCW.

LAX was one of the most popular and successful stables in Impact Wrestling history, winning a combined eight different tag team championships across its 13-year existence. The stable is still going strong today in MLW, with Konnan and Homicide still members alongside Slice Boogie, Danny Rivera and Julius Smokes.

There was a brief LAX reunion in AEW in 2021

Given that they are both from New York, it's no surprise that Eddie Kingston and Homicide have stayed close friends over the years. So much so that they even got the chance to have a brief LAX reunion in AEW.

During the closing stages of the "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Rampage in September 2021, Homicide came to the rescue of Kingston and Jon Moxley in their "Lights Out" unsanctioned match against Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

After the interference from Homicide, Moxley and Kingston were able to get the victory, with the former LAX members celebrating in front of their hometown crowd.

Kingston has also aligned himself with Santana and Ortiz in recent months, despite the fact they were on opposite sides of the LAX Civil War in Impact Wrestling. Whether or not fans will see Kingston interact with Konnan in All Elite Wrestling remains to be seen.

