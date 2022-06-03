"Worst match on the show" - Disco Inferno criticizes major title match at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Disco Inferno slammed the recent TBS Championship match from Double or Nothing 2022 between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay.

The bout was the second meeting between the two women this year, with Cargill defeating Jay in their first encounter, which main evented the January 21st edition of AEW Rampage.

Since that contest, Jay went on a 15-match winning streak to climb back up the rankings, which led to the match against Cargill. Unfortunately for the 23 year-old, she fell short of the mark for the second time.

#TeamJD @EKCone909



With Athena being ALL ELITE & Stokely Hathaway (Malcolm Bivens) being the manager for Jade Cargill, Anna Jay vs Jade Cargill was surprisingly great, with no build & being thrown on PPV, both ladies killed it & the crowd loved it.With Athena being ALL ELITE & Stokely Hathaway (Malcolm Bivens) being the manager for Jade Cargill, #AEW Women’s Division is a lot better. #AEW DoN Anna Jay vs Jade Cargill was surprisingly great, with no build & being thrown on PPV, both ladies killed it & the crowd loved it.With Athena being ALL ELITE & Stokely Hathaway (Malcolm Bivens) being the manager for Jade Cargill, #AEW Women’s Division is a lot better. #AEWDoN

One person who didn't like the match was Disco Inferno, who stated on the "Keepin It 100" podcast that the TBS Championship match was the worst match on the entire pay-per-view.

"So next was the worst match on the show, Jade Cargill versus Anna Jay. This was not good, I’d love to know what [Dave] Meltzer’s rating for this match was because this had missed spot after missed spot. There was a spot were Anna Jay was on the apron, Cargill was in the ring and Anna Jay does a back kick, and it was very slow and she lightly slapped her leg it looked so phony." said Disco Inferno. [11:41-12:05]

Story continues below ad

To answer Disco's question, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave the match a 1.75 star rating out of five, which was the lowest on the show.

Disco Inferno's co-host Konnan also shared his thoughts on the match

Disco Inferno's co-host, Konnan, also commented on the bout. Like Inferno, the former WCW United States Champion was critical of the match.

Konnan argued that Cargill and Jay were too inexperienced to go against each other on a big stage. He stated that they're both green, and this bout exposed them.

“Well they’re both green, I’m not a big fan of Jade [Cargill] just beating Anna [Jay] up too long ago, why would we want to see a rematch? And you’ve got so many other girls on the indie scene that you could bring in for Jade to eat up, why are you putting her against another green girl," said Konnan. [12:53-13:08]

Story continues below ad

Jade Cargill now sits on an undefeated record of 32-0, with no end to reign as the TBS Champion. Who will put an end to her reign at the top? Keep tuning into to AEW TV to find out.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far