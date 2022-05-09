"What a shocker" - Disco Inferno takes a massive shot at AEW's ratings on social media

Former WCW star Disco Inferno took to social media to express his reaction to AEW's ratings.

AEW produces Dynamite on Wednesday at 8PM ET and Rampage on Friday at 10PM ET. Rampage airs on the same day as WWE SmackDown, while Dynamite is AEW's main show just like Monday's WWE RAW.

On Twitter, Inferno posted a statistics chart for match time from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. He was in disbelief that Tony Khan's company consumed a huge amount of time but couldn't generate viewers.

"What a shocker. The shows with the most wrestling draw the fewest fans. Who would have though that @THEVinceRusso? It's not like we have been preaching that for over a decade," Inferno tweeted.

The first Dynamite offering for the month of May has been released. However, it garnered low numbers for viewership and key demo ratings.

AEW Dynamite suffers ratings decline for last week's show

The first edition of Dynamite for May didn't start off on a good note. Last week's episode only generated 833,000 viewers on TBS compared to 921,000 viewers on April 27. It is now the lowest viewership for a normal timeslot since May 19, 2021

For the key demo, the May 4 episode registered a decline with 0.32 for the 18-49 demographic, compated to 0.33 on April 27. The key demo is the second lowest behind the February 16 episode of Dynamite.

Last week's edition featured a couple of debuts in different aspects. Deonna Purrazzo and W. Morrissey of IMPACT made their company debuts in losses against Mercedes Martinez and Wardlow, respectively. Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy got his first singles win against Bobby Fish to advance to the Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament.

As of today, Rampage's ratings is not out yet, but it will be interesting to see if their numbers will go up or will slide down even further just like April 29th episode.

