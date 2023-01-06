Dolph Ziggler possibly set to reunite with his real-life brother outside WWE

One of the lesser-known facts about WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler is that he has a brother who is currently signed to AEW, who has invited the former World Heavyweight Champion to a non-wrestling event in the coming weeks.

Ziggler's brother is the "Hollywood Hunk" Ryan Nemeth, who himself also wrestled for WWE for a brief time under the name Briley Pierce. However, he now competes regularly for AEW.

However, the two brothers will reunite at the legendary Comedy Store in Los Angeles, California, for Ryan's event, "An Evening with The Hunk," which will also feature other famous comedians.

"LOS ANGELES! Just announced! WED NIGHT at the WORLD FAMOUS COMEDY STORE "An Evening with The Hunk" featuring COMEDIANS, WRESTLERS, and SURPRISE GUESTS! Tix going fast, grab one ASAP," tweeted @ryrynemnem.

It should be noted that AEW will also be in the Los Angeles area on the same day, with Dynamite and a taping of Dark: Elevation taking place at the KIA Forum. However, it's unlikely that Dolph Ziggler will find a way to be part of either show.

Dolph Ziggler's brother has been with AEW since 2021

Despite not achieving all of the success he would have liked at this point, Ryan Nemeth has actually been a part of the AEW roster since 2021, featuring against some of the company's biggest stars.

His debut match came against Hangman Page on the January 27th, 2021, edition of Dynamite in a losing effort. Since then he has gone on to mix it up in the ring with the likes of Jon Moxley, The Lucha Brothers, and Wardlow, the latter of which being a TNT Championship match.

While not finding as much success as Dolph Ziggler has in WWE, Nemeth has also found a number of allies in AEW, as he aligned himself with the likes of Cezar Bonini, Peter Avalon, and JD Drake to form The Wingmen.

Nemeth and Avalon will team up with Ari Daivari on the upcoming January 9th, 2023, edition of Dark: Elevation to take on the House of Black.

