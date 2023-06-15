Dominik Mysterio could become mega heel if WWE veteran returns after 2 decades to manage him

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most prominent characters in WWE right now, as the 26-year-old garners nuclear heat wherever he goes. However, his stock could rise even further if Don Callis returned to WWE to manage him.

Don Callis has been a part of AEW for a while now, primarily operating as a heel manager. He was in Kenny Omega's corner during the Best Bout Machine's reign as the promotion's world champion. Since then, he was in The Elite's corner before the Anarchy in the Arena match at the Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view.

The Attitude Era star turned on Kenny Omega to the shock of everyone, helping the Blackpool Combat Club emerge victorious in the main event. Callis sided with Konosuke Takeshita and the Japanese star has benefitted tremendously from this alliance.

In somewhat similar circumstances, Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most hated men in WWE since pledging his allegiance to The Judgment Day. He is regularly showered with thunderous boos. Should Don Callis make his return to the Stamford-based company, there is little doubt that he could boost Dominik Mysterio's stock as a heel even further.

WWE legend gives thoughts on Don Callis and Dominik Mysterio

Don Callis and Dominik Mysterio are two of the most despised men in their respective promotions.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, tag team legend Bully Ray praised Dominik for being one of the top heels in the business right now. He also acknowledged the good job Don Callis has done.

"Don [Callis] is doing just as good of a job as everyone else at generating heat right now also. But I just believe people are truly buying into Dominik more because he's this punk who hides behind two dudes and his girlfriend and makes it seem like he did hard time in prison. He looks like Eddie Gurrero, it doesn't seem like he wants to be a Mysterio... there's nothing about Dom that I want to like it." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Don Callis' last match for the global wrestling juggernaut came way back in December 1997. While it may seem unlikely, Triple H could be tempted to lure him back to WWE in the coming months.

