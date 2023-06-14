WWE Hall of Famer and an 18-time champion with the company, Bully Ray, recently explained Dominik Mysterio's character.

Dominik has been making waves in WWE since betraying his father and Edge at Clash at the Castle last year. The youngster is already a tag team champion and has been one of the top heels in the company since aligning himself with The Judgment Day and having an on-screen relationship with Rhea Ripley. The character of Dom has been heavily jeered on TV and is universally disliked.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray highlighted how Dominik is one of the top heels in the business currently and is able to get heat on him without much effort.

"Don [Callis] is doing just as good of a job as everyone else at generating heat right now also. But I just believe people are truly buying into Dominik more because he's this punk who hides behind two dudes and his girlfriend and makes it seem like he did hard time in prison. He looks like Eddie Gurrero, it doesn't seem like he wants to be a Mysterio... there's nothing about Dom that I want to like it." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Dominik Mysterio continues his unseriousness Dominik Mysterio continues his unseriousness 😂😂https://t.co/HcYqIj5OS1

Bully Ray is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. He won the Hardcore Title eight times, and the tag team titles ten times. He is currently plying his trade in IMPACT Wrestling.

Vince Russo disclosed why he doesn't take Dominik Mysterio seriously

While Bully Ray considers Dominik a top heel in the business, Vince Russo has different opinions about the youngster as a heel.

Speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that while he loves Rey and Dominik Mysterio, he can't take the character seriously since Dominik doesn't look threatening.

"I don't know, bro. He is still. For me personally, this is just me. He is still not somebody I take very seriously, and here's why I don't take him seriously, guys. I'm just being honest with you. I love Rey Mysterio. I love Dominik. I am talking as a television viewer. He looks like a kid, bro. He just looks like a kid! He doesn't look threatening." [18:56 - 19:23]

Dominik has come a long way since he first turned heel. Given the amount of heat he is receiving, Dominik could take his character to the next level in the coming months, especially with Rhea Ripley by his side.

Do you prefer Dominik Mysterio as a heel or a babyface? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes