Veteran discloses harsh truth about Dominik Mysterio despite admitting he loves the WWE star (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the hottest heels in WWE within a short span of time, but Vince Russo believes the RAW star still lacks one thing that is stopping him from going to the next level in the company.

Since turning on his father and joining The Judgment Day, Dominik has attracted some of the loudest reactions, and fans have jeered him so loudly that he barely gets to speak.

Despite all the progress he's made over the past year alongside Rhea Ripley, Vince Russo recently admitted that he still could not take Dom seriously as a WWE Superstar. Russo clarified that he loved Rey Mysterio and Dominik but opined that the WWE legend's son looked like a "kid" and was far from being a feared heel.

Russo explained his views on the latest episode of Legion of RAW:

"I don't know, bro. He is still. For me personally, this is just me. He is still not somebody I take very seriously, and here's why I don't take him seriously, guys. I'm just being honest with you. I love Rey Mysterio. I love Dominik. I am talking as a television viewer. He looks like a kid, bro. He just looks like a kid! He doesn't look threatening." [18:56 - 19:23]

Vince Russo reveals how WWE can get inspired by Jeff Jarrett's work while developing Dominik Mysterio

Vince Russo was an active member of pro wrestling when it was arguably at its peak, featuring the most iconic names in the business.

The former writer recalled how heels in the past, despite being cowardly against the babyfaces, always came across as wrestlers who could legitimately hurt their rivals.

Jeff Jarrett was the ideal example, according to Vince Russo, who noted how "Double J" retained a sense of intimidation in his persona irrespective of him being a 'chickensh*t heel':

"Do you remember when you had heels in the past? They could be chicken, you know what heels, but they were still threatening heels? Jeff Jarrett is the perfect example. Jeff Jarrett could be the greatest chicken, you-know-what heel in the world, but he had some size to him, he had some bulk to him, and he was a great wrestler. Dominik Mysterio, from day one, bro, has always come across to me as looking like a kid. I'm sorry. That's my opinion. That's it." [19:24 - 20:00]

