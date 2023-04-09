Dominik Mysterio should turn on Rhea Ripley if former WWE star returns after 3 decades

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's relationship on WWE television has been one of the most entertaining aspects of their weekly programming in recent months.

However, it might be time to split them up if former WWE star and WCW legend Konnan returns to the company on a permanent basis. The former WCW World Television Champion last wrestled a match for the Stamford-based company back in 1993.

He wrestled under different names over the years, mainly Relampago and the Latin Fury. His most recent appearance came at the Hall of Fame ceremony when he inducted Rey Mysterio. There is speculation that he could return to the company, and getting him involved in the Mysterios father-son feud would be an interesting prospect.

The Master of the 619 defeated his son at WrestleMania 39 after an assist from Bad Bunny and Legado Del Fantasma. The story is far from over, and with Konnan reunited with Rey Mysterio, it would be the perfect time for Dominik to choose his father by having him turn on Rhea Ripley.

Rey brought out the LWO shirt on RAW, and having Konnan as a part of that stable would be a huge addition to the group. Also, with the amount of heat Dominik has on him right now, a babyface turn can certainly make him one of the most beloved stars on the roster again. Konnan has prior experience as a manager, having managed LAX before. He will fit in the LWO perfectly too.

Konnan spoke about his conversation with WWE's CCO Triple H

Prior to his appearance at this year's WWE Hall of Fame, Konnan made sporadic appearances for AEW. He briefly joined forces with Santana and Ortiz and showed up at the Double or Nothing 2021 event as well.

Konnan spoke about the Hall of Fame ceremony on the recent episode of his Keepin' it 100 podcast, where he mentioned his conversation with Triple H. He hinted at a potential return in the future:

“Yes, I did. He was very nice. I don't want to get into it, but it looks like we might have another conversation.” (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Konnan has been in the wrestling industry for over three decades and has made his mark on nearly every major wrestling promotion, including WWE, WCW, IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, and NWA. A final run alongside Rey and Dominik Mysterio would be a great way to cap off his career.

