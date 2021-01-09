"We have to shed friends" - Don Callis on Kenny Omega's friendship with Kota Ibushi 

Kenny Omega and Don Callis have been dominating the headlines in recent weeks. But many fans still look back on Omega's history with Kota Ibushi. The two competitors are widely viewed as two of the best wrestlers in the world, and they're also close friends in real life. But Callis, Omega's manager, suggested that it might be time for the AEW World Champion to cut ties with Ibushi.

Recently, Don Callis has been by Omega's side since he won the AEW World Championship. Together, the two men are making history as they continue to forge a partnership between All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling. For this reason, fans have hoped to see Omega collaborate with Ibushi and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. But Callis hinted that a Golden Lovers reunion might not be in the cards.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Don Callis discussed various topics, including the reunion of the Bullet Club and the partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. Callis also described the relationship between Omega and Ibushi.

"And while he has been a great friend of Kenny’s in the past, the reality is, sometimes as we move through our lives we have to shed friends like we shed dead skin cells. What once worked in a friendship or relationship no longer works for us, so we move on," said Callis.

Don Callis was fairly blunt in his message. He made it seem like Omega is destined for bigger and better things, so there's no reason for the AEW World Champion to continue his relationship with Ibushi. Some fans might be upset by this harsh perspective. But the wrestling world will have to wait and see what the future holds for Omega, Ibushi and their respective companies.

Don Callis calls Kenny Omega a "generational" performer

Kenny Omega in AEW

Don Callis' stance on Ibushi might seem somewhat critical, but he complimented the NJPW star. He praised Ibushi's skills as a wrestler, though the IMPACT Wrestling executive was quick to point out that he's not in Omega's league. NJPW fans might disagree with this statement, but Callis is clearly confident in Omega's excellence.

"Kota was a good friend of Kenny’s at one point. We included Kota in the Kenny Omega documentary when we put that together which is something not a lot of people know. I think Kota Ibushi a great wrestler. Kenny Omega is still the best wrestler in the world and number two isn’t close. Whether it’s Rich Swann or Kota Ibushi, you’re getting in the ring with Kenny Omega, a generational, once in a lifetime performer," said Callis.