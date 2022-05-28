5 things that must happen at AEW Double or Nothing

On May 29 2022, AEW presents their biggest show of the year - Double or Nothing. After a gap of three years, Double or Nothing finally returns to The Sin City as the show emanates from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the night will see CM Punk challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship.

Plenty of possible booking decisions that could drastically change the future of the promotion. As such, Double or Nothing 2022 is going to be one of the most critical and high-stakes events in AEW's brief history.

In this article, we take a look at five things that absolutely must happen at Double or Nothing to make sure that the event is a success.

#5. Jade Cargill successfully defends the TBS Championship in a fairly competitive match

Jade Cargill has been presented as the most dominant force in the AEW Women's Division by a mile over the past year and a half. She won the TBS Championship on Dynamite's debut on TBS on January 5, 2022. Since then, she has been running roughshod and looks unstoppable.

She will defend her title against Anna Jay at Double or Nothing. The feud lacks build and is nothing more than a showcase for the champion on AEW's biggest show of the year.

There is no way that the Dark Order member will win the title at this pay-per-view. However, the youngster is expected to put up a good showing. AEW must ensure that 'The Queenslayer' comes off looking like a credible performer going forward.

Ultimately and inevitably, though, Anna Jay will get 'Jaded' and pinned as Cargill extends her undefeated streak to 31-0.

#4. Serena Deeb wins the AEW Women's World Championship

This may surprise some readers, but Serena Deeb must become the new AEW Women's World Champion at Double or Nothing. The AEW Women's Division is in a state of turmoil right now. Thunder Rosa has been booked poorly since winning the title from Britt Baker at St. Paddy's Slam over two months ago.

Tony Khan has struggled to book babyface champions in general since AEW's inception (barring Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes' first reign).

Rosa's sole title defense thus far has been an underwhelming match against Nyla Rose. While her feud with Deeb has been better, there is no reason to believe that things won't go back to the way they were if Rosa does retain the title. There are no believable heel challengers, let alone threats, to Rosa if she does retain at Double or Nothing.

Meanwhile, Serena Deeb will have a plethora of challengers gunning for her throne should she beat La Mera Mera in Las Vegas. She has been on an extraordinary run over the past year. Her character work has been excellent.

Serena Deeb could instantly revitalize the women's division as the champion. As for her in-ring ability, she is rightfully known as The Professor of Professional Wrestling. It seems like the perfect time to finally go all the way with Deeb. Tony Khan needs to take a gamble in Vegas on Sunday - making Serena Deeb the new AEW Women's World Champion.

#3. Adam Cole defeats World Television Champion Samoa Joe and wins The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will finally conclude at Double or Nothing. On the men's side, Samoa Joe will go one-on-one against Adam Cole, a blockbuster first-time match that was teased in NXT last year, prior to Cole's (and eventually Joe's) departure.

Joe is yet to be defeated in All Elite Wrestling. He has been embroiled in a bitter feud with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh ever since his return at ROH: Supercard of Honor. They will likely play spoilsport and cost the ROH World Television Champion the match at Double or Nothing.

No one needs this win more than Mr. Bay Bay. After a haphazard feud with Orange Cassidy and two consecutive losses to Hangman Page, Adam Cole needs all the tonic in the world to begin to re-establish himself as one of the top players in All Elite Wrestling. Winning this iconic tournament is going could be the first step in that journey.

#2. Wardlow demolishes MJF

In the weeks leading up to the AEW Revolution, Wardlow started receiving hugely positive reactions from the AEW fanbase in the arena and on the internet. At Revolution, Wardlow finally turned on MJF a when he helped CM Punk defeat his 'boss' in a brutal dog-collar match.

Since then, both men have been engaged in a bitter feud that has seen MJF use every dirty trick in the playbook to make Wardlow's life a living hell. After 10 lashings last week and a steel cage match this week, it is finally official: MJF vs Wardlow at Double or Nothing.

If Wardlow wins, he will finally be released from his contract with MJF and be free to sign with AEW. However, if he loses, he won't ever be allowed to sign a contract with AEW.

The stakes are high but there is only one right decision. It is imperative that Wardlow decimates MJF at Double or Nothing and is finally recognized as an AEW star. The future is indeed very bright for Wardlow.

#1. CM Punk wins the AEW World Championship (and does not turn heel)

The main event of the night will see CM Punk Challenge 'Hangman' Adam Page at Double or Nothing. The champion has been presented as the heel in the feud so far. Page retaining and continuing as a babyface would be a grave error on Tony Khan's part.

If he beats Punk, fans will likely turn on him sooner or later. Page turning heel and retaining his title seems to be an enticing option. However, it will undo all that has gone into building CM Punk since his return.

It is imperative that CM Punk wins the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing to set up the most exciting storylines in AEW down the road. With his feud with MJF tied at 1-1, their rubber match might just involve the AEW World Championship. MJF beating CM Punk for the AEW World Championship would be one of the greatest moments in professional wrestling history.

As for a heel run, Punk must not turn heel in Las Vegas on Sunday. The way he has been on fire recently, one might think there is no need for Punk to turn heel at all. However, Punk has always been at his best as an outspoken anti-hero or a vicious bad guy.

Just imagine that same ruthless Punk that we have grown to hate, no longer within the confines of ROH or WWE. A heel Punk is an opportunity too lucrative to be hy ignored by Tony Khan.

But why must Punk not turn to the dark side in Vegas? For one, it will not seem organic. Punk is probably the most popular babyface in the world today and a sudden heel turn will come off as forced. Furthermore, Forbidden Door and All Out will both take place in Chicago. AEW should wait for the right time to turn Punk heel.

