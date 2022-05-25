3 reasons why Serena Deeb should win the AEW Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing

Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa are two of the most talented women currently signed to AEW, one could even argue that they are two of the best in the entire industry. With just one week to go before its biggest show of the year, AEW is pulling out all the stops. Determined to ensure that Double or Nothing ends up being a rousing success.

One of the most important matches on the card will see AEW Women's World Champion Rosa defend the title against her toughest test yet in Serena Deeb.

Over the past few months, Serena Deeb's character work has been well received. As for her in-ring prowess, she is known as The Professor of Professional Wrestling; a fitting name for the veteran. It is worth noting that Deeb was the one who ended Thunder Rosa's NWA Women's Championship reign in October 2020. So there is quite a bit of history to play off of in the upcoming match.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Serena Deeb must dethrone Thunder Rosa and become the new AEW Women's World Champion.

#3. Thunder Rosa's underwhelming booking

Georgia ♡ @gatweetssss I am so, SO confused about how this company has booked Thunder Rosa since she won the belt #AEWDynamite I am so, SO confused about how this company has booked Thunder Rosa since she won the belt #AEWDynamite

Thunder Rosa's title reign has seemingly been stale. It has been over two months since her championship win against Britt Baker at St. Patrick's Day Slam. Since then, she has scarcely been featured on AEW television and has only defended the title once. That being against Nyla Rose at Battle of the Belts II.

Tony Khan has struggled to portray Thunder Rosa as a prominent talent. After Britt Baker's long heel title reign, Thunder Rosa as champion should have been a breath of fresh air in the women's division. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.

Her title chase was substantially more well-received than her ongoing title reign. AEW botched Sammy Guevara's recent babyface TNT Championship reign and even Jurassic Express's Tag Team Title reign has become stagnant. This signifies a much deeper problem with AEW: Tony Khan struggling to book babyface champions in general.

La Mera Mera's feud with Serena Deeb has so far had a positive fan reception, but there is not much faith that the company will book the babyface champion well if she retains her title in Vegas.

#2. Not many viable heel challengers for Rosa

What’s next for Thunder Rosa if she does retain the AEW Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing? AEW has not prepared many adversaries for a championship match.

Jade Cargill is currently the TBS Champion. Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet are both under Cargill and are currently not positioned as title contenders. Leyla Hirsch is indefinitely out of action due to injury. Jamie Hayter is being primed for a more prominent role in AEW down the road and although Tay Conti in her new heel role could be a potential foe for Rosa, none of these women pose any real threats to the current champion.

They could be one-off television title defenses at best. An interesting choice would be to turn Ruby Soho heel. She has been underutilised in AEW thus far and a heel turn would not only reinvigorate her career, but she is a natural villain, as evident by her run in WWE.

In contrast, Deeb would have a plethora of challengers if she were to win the AEW Women's World Championship. The likes of Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Riho and Mercedes Martinez would pose a believable threat to Serena Deeb. Serena Deeb winning the title could instantly revitalise the AEW women's division.

#1. Serena Deeb's work has been outstanding

Tony Khan decided that Thunder Rosa would beat Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship long before Baker even won the title herself. One could beg to question if he has a similar strategy for the championship going forward. The Professor has organically worked her way into the position she is in today, and this could be the perfect time to pull the trigger on Deeb.

Serena Deeb has proven herself to be an outstanding performer in the AEW women's division over the past year. Jim Cornette went as far as to call her the "Bryan Danielson of the AEW Women's Division." Her incredible feud with Hikaru Shida and the "5 minute challenge" segments are testament to the seasoned veteran that she is.

Regardless of who wins, Thunder Rosa vs Serena Deeb is sure to be one of the best matches on the card.

Catch AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 29 8/7c on B/R Wrestling in the United States and on FITE TV elsewhere.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Serena Deeb Thunder Rosa 1 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell