Tony Khan admits getting it wrong with AEW couple

AEW president Tony Khan has admitted that he may have misread the All Elite fanbase in regards to stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti.

Guevara and Conti both came out of long-term relationships when they eventually became an item in January 2022. They have since been a prominent couple on AEW TV, however what started off as a cute honeymoon phase has grown into something the AEW fans aren't happy seeing every week.

Speaking on the "Swerve City Podcast" with AEW star Swerve Strickland, Tony Khan thought that the popularity of each of the stars on their own would carry over into their presentation as a couple. However, he has admitted that he may have got this one wrong.

"They've found something really special on and off-screen. It's great and I'm really happy for them. I was really happy for them, so maybe I misread how happy the fans would be for them. I think I've course-corrected that. Course correcting, you don't try to fit a square peg in a round hole. I like Sammy, I like Tay. The fans like Sammy, the fans like Tay. I like Sammy and Tay together. The fans do not. That's where we differentiate. That is what I've come to accept." said Tony Khan. (H/T Fightful).

Guevara and Conti have since embraced the role of being hated by AEW fans, even going as far as to incorporate their new slogan "Be Mad" as a clapback against people who don't want to see them on TV.

Will Tony Khan grant Sammy and Tay's wish to wrestle American Top Team?

After adding her to an already stacked women's division on March 9th 2022, Tony Khan has not yet pulled the trigger on having Paige VanZant wrestle an official match. However, it may not be too long, as Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti want to get their hands on VanZant, Dan Lambert, and Ethan Page.

Guevara and Conti have already verbally agreed to a mixed tag team match with VanZant and a partner of her choosing, however it will be down to Khan if he makes it official.

At the time of writing, a time and a place has not been set in stone, however, with the level of animosity between everyone, Khan might have to book this match sooner rather than later.

