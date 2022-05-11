"I'll never wrestle him again" - AEW star recalls his memorable match against Cody Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes has given his answer as to whether or not he will wrestle his brother again, as he recalled their AEW Double or Nothing match.

AEW was still in its infancy when The Natural left WWE to face his brother at their inaugural event. Three years have passed and the brothers are once again separated by promotional boundaries, as Cody swapped Jacksonville for Stamford when he returned to WWE at WrestleMania.

Dustin spoke about the critically acclaimed clash with Renee Paquette on The Sessions. He discussed the impact of the fans in attendance and the fact that he felt it wouldn't have been possible within WWE, hailing it as "perfect".

"I've talked about this a lot over the last couple of years, having an opportunity to work with my brother, and not knowing what to expect with the AEW audience and no idea of I'm gonna get any reaction at all, and just the fact that we went out there, and I got a reaction, and the match was like, just for me and him, perfect. It was a long time coming that we weren't allowed in WWE to do." (H/T Fightful)

Dustin went further to provide an answer as to whether or not he would like to run it back with his brother:

"I'll never do it again. I'll never wrestle him again. It did a lot to me that night."

Dustin Rhodes will not be leaving AEW to join his brother in WWE

Given Dustin's other words on the matter, Cody will need to return to AEW for a rematch to even be possible. Shortly after news began to break about the American Nightmare's departure from the promotion, Dustin took to Twitter to give an update on his own future:

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes No I am not leaving. I like it here in @AEW No I am not leaving. I like it here in @AEW

And why wouldn't he too? Dustin Rhodes is in the twilight of his in-ring career, working a less intense schedule while also acting as a coach and veteran voice backstage, a far cry from his comedic role as Goldust in WWE.

Edited by Ken Norris