Current AEW wrestler says he'll retire in "two or three years"

AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes recently opened up on his coaching experiences and revealed that he plans on hanging up his boots in two or three years.

Dustin Rhodes has competed in many large promotions throughout his lengthy career. The list includes WCW, WWE, IMPACT Wrestling and AEW. Dustin also portrayed many gimmicks during his career, with Goldust being the most popular one of them all. But he has found plenty of success in AEW, too.

Speaking on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, Dustin Rhodes talked about the recent Rhodes Wrestling Academy Showcase and his retirement plans.

"It’s different when you’re sitting in a classroom or something and you’re just talking to these people because I’m not a big talker. I don’t like to talk, you know? I like to — but it became easy. It’s just really easy to me now and I know I’m not trying to sound like a pompous a** or anything but I was taught well and I’ve learned and I’ve watched and I’ve taken bits and pieces just from about everybody, you know?"

"And just blazed my own path here and had ups and downs and climbed over mountains and fell a few times but right now — if I was like this ten, 15 years ago, my God, I’d be on top of the world but I have no regrets and those are my teachers and here I am today at 51, having the time of my life in the twilight of my career, just a couple two, three more years before I hang it up but right now man, AEW and my wrestling academy is just — I’m having a lot of fun. It’s exhausting, but it’s fun as sh*t. I love it." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Rhodes Wrestling Academy Showcase Inaugural First Class 2021 https://t.co/yMea1tzaG4 via @YouTube — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 26, 2021

Dustin Rhodes still frequently competes on AEW programming. He was recently one-half of the Natural Nightmares tag team, but QT Marshall's heel turn cast doubt over the duo's future.

Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes opened a wrestling school in early 2021, and it's fittingly called the Rhodes Wrestling Academy. The AEW wrestler is clearly quite passionate about working with youngsters, and he wants to see them succeed in the wrestling business.

“It's not about Dustin Rhodes anymore, although I still have a little bit left in the tank. It's about the youngsters now. It happened overnight. First of all, I'm blessed that people are wanting to come up to me and ask me for advice. That means a lot. I think I've got a pretty good grip on the business and the heartbeat of the business and how to do things properly… I bit the bullet, I jumped right in and mapped out a plan for my 12 weeks and so far, week to week to week, it's been perfect.” (H/T Fightful)

Stay tuned. The ole Natural still has gas in the tank https://t.co/OsOQGNNdnz — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 22, 2021

It's fair to say that AEW is the perfect place for Dustin Rhodes to spend his career before he eventually calls it quits. He's surrounded by young talent, and he also gets the chance to work with his family.