"I'm proud of those guys" - Former WWE manager praises Jon Moxley's recent AEW match (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently lavished praise on Jon Moxley's match with Wheeler Yuta from this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

Moxley and Yuta tore the house down in the main event of the Friday night show, with the former coming out on top after a memorable back-and-forth bout. The match was also the breakout performance for the ROH Pure Champion in All Elite Wrestling, as he established himself as a talent with a never-say-die attitude.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell also praised Wheeler Yuta. The former WWE manager explained that the 25-year old capitalized on the opportunity bestowed upon him. Furthermore, Mantell also commended the match, saying Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta put in a great effort and added that he was proud of both the performers.

"He [Wheeler Yuta] got a chance, he got a shot, and he cashed it in. You don't get that many chances. But as Jon Moxley said, 'this is where the work starts.' I'm glad for him; I really am. They [fans] were invested in it. They wanted to see that match. And I don't think Tony Khan would mess this up. Because the more he tinkers with it, the more chance it had to get messed up. I would let Moxley and Yuta handle this because they put the work in. They did all the work, and the people popped. I'm proud of those guys," said Dutch Mantell. [6:30 - 8:35]

Wheeler Yuta is now officially a member of the Blackpool Combat Club In AEW

After the match on AEW Rampage, Bryan Danielson and William Regal walked down the entrance ramp and entered the ring. The former WWE NXT General Manager offered a handshake to Wheeler Yuta, which the latter readily accepted, signalling his official entry into the Blackpool Combat Club.

It's worth noting that Regal slapped Yuta a few weeks back on AEW Dynamite when the latter offered his hand to the former. After the incident, there was a sudden shift in his attitude as he adopted a no-nonsense, unhinged persona, which was visible in his matches against The American Dragon and Jon Moxley.

Now that Wheeler Yuta has become a member of the stable, fans can expect him to perform even better under the expert guidance of Regal, Mox, and Danielson.

