WWE veteran Dutch Mantell slams backstage segment on AEW Rampage, says he is 'disinterested' for high-stakes match (Exclusive)

WWE legend Dutch Mantell has given his thoughts on the recent angle involving Andrade El Idolo and Preston '10' Vance of The Dark Order on AEW Rampage.

After weeks of attempting to bring 10 into La Faccion Ingobrenable, Andrade El Idolo challenged The Dark Order member to a match on the October 7th edition of AEW Rampage. This date holds significance with The Dark Order as it will be the two-year anniversary since the final match of Brodie Lee's career.

El Idolo stated that if he wins, he will get 10's mask, but Vance upped the stakes by saying that if he wins, the former WWE Superstar will have to leave AEW forever.

Next Friday LIVE on Next Friday, October 7, 2022The 2 Year Anniversary ofMr. @ThisBrodieLee ’s Last Match: @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo If Andrade wins, 10 gives up the mask given to him by Mr. Brodie Lee.If 10 wins, Andrade el Idolo will leave @AEW forever.Next Friday LIVE on #AEWRampage Next Friday, October 7, 2022The 2 Year Anniversary ofMr. @ThisBrodieLee’s Last Match:@Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdoloIf Andrade wins, 10 gives up the mask given to him by Mr. Brodie Lee.If 10 wins, Andrade el Idolo will leave @AEW forever.Next Friday LIVE on #AEWRampage! https://t.co/R7gm5XwfxH

While the angle certainly has people talking, Dutch Mantell was not a massive fan of the segment. Mantell explained why the angle disinterested him in the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk with Sid Pullar III.

“It disinterested me, I don’t know if that’s even a word, but if I was interested before I’m disinterested now. And remember I’ve actually—I guess I would say complained, but the interviews are not long enough at all, I can’t even get into it. Anyway, I didn’t like it.” [51:36-51:59]

Not only was Mantell not happy with how the promo went down, but he was outright confused when Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway came in towards the end.

“What to me get’s me into wanting to seeing this match? The guy pulls his mask off, okay, I’m okay with that. But then he says ‘if I win you leave AEW,’ and he just stood there like ‘hey that’s not part of the deal, he didn’t say nothing he just looked confused. Then [Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway] stepped in and now I’m totally confused now, I don’t care what you do." [50:49-51:24]

AEW Rampage hosted a number of high-profile matches

Despite "Hurricane Ian" preventing a large number of AEW stars from attending both Dynamite and Rampage this past week, it didn't stop Tony Khan from putting on a show that had the fans out of their seats.

The show featured a stellar main event between Rush and John Silver, tying into the Andrade/Dark Order story from earlier in the night. In the end, El Toro Blanco picked up the win, ending a huge week for him as he was officially signed to an AEW contract earlier in the day.

Elsewhere on the show, The Acclaimed made their first successful defense of the AEW Tag Team Championships in a three-way match against The Butcher and The Blade, as well as the Private Party.

