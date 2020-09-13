Eddie Kingston on the chances of an LAX reunion in AEW

AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston has opened up on if we could see a potential LAX reunion in All Elite Wrestling with fellow AEW wrestlers Santana, Ortiz and Diamante in the future.

Eddie Kingston, along with Santana & Otiz, were members of the Latin American Xchange (LAX) during Kingston's run with IMPACT Wrestling in 2018. Going by the name "King", Kingston eventually turned on Santana & Ortiz and aligned himself with Homicide and Hernandez to form the OGz. This led to both versions of LAX feuding against one and other in a highly entertaining and critically applauded storyline.

During a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the Mad King was asked if he would be interested in once again reuniting with Santana and Ortiz now that all three wrestlers are members of the All Elite Wrestling roster:

“No, I’m adamant about that. They’re [Santana & Ortiz] busy playing touch butt with Chris Jericho. I gotta move on, Diamante’s got to move on. We can’t always just keep the group together.”

“I may not agree with everything that Jericho does in the Inner Circle or whatever. But he’s taking care of my boys. Now, you know I’m not making a threat here because I don’t make threats, I make promises. If Jericho messes with my boys? Then, yeah, then you know I got to get in. But for right now?”

Eddie Kingston to join The Inner Circle in AEW?

Given that Eddie Kingston appears to be totally against an LAX reunion with Santana & Ortiz in AEW, would The Mad King be interested in joining Santana & Ortiz in Chris Jericho's Inner Circle instead?

Eddie Kingston was asked by hosts Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards if he had any desire to join his former LAX partners in The Inner Circle.

Kingston once again stated that there is no need to join Santana and Ortiz. Therefore, there is no reason for him to join Chris Jericho's Inner Circle in AEW:

“There’s no need for us to get together. And there’s no need for them to leave the Inner Circle, I guess? There’s [also] no reason for me to join.”

After making his AEW debut several months ago in a TNT Championship match against Cody on AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston has since gone on to form an alliance with AEW wrestlers The Blade, The Butcher, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix.

What are your thoughts of Eddie Kingston in AEW so far?