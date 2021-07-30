Eric Bischoff says AEW uses their legends much better than WWE

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has heaped praise on AEW for treating their legends respectfully.

Several former WWE superstars, be it a legend or young sensation, have all jumped over to AEW in recent times to revive their passion for wrestling. Initially, many people expressed their concern over the booking of these well-established wrestlers in a rising promotion.

This is mostly because WWE has often found themselves under the radar of criticism for diminishing the legacy of well-established stars and using them to pave the way for their younger talent. However, Tony Khan became the trendsetter by balancing both newcomers and legendary superstars.

Sting was reportedly unhappy with how WWE treated him during his time with the company, per @TheLouisDangoor



He wanted to join AEW so he can do "something good" for the fans. pic.twitter.com/rcyfRPJdD3 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) December 6, 2020

Speaking on the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed numerous topics, most notably creating a contrast between WWE and AEW in terms of treating legends. Bischoff stated that AEW has done a commendable job in treating the stars of the bygone era, especially Sting, who has been helping to elevate the newcomers like Darby Allin.

He added that while WWE humiliates their legends most of the time, only the Undertaker and a few other stars are exceptional. Eric Bischoff even cited this as the reason why Paul Wight left the company:

“I think that Tony Khan and AEW and the team have done a fantastic job with Sting,” Bischoff said. “Sting wasn’t an example of what I would be concerned about, Sting is only going to add value and create awareness for guys like Darby Allin and others and bring that credibility. The way that AEW is using legends, I think is a much better way than WWE uses legends. WWE uses legends to embarrass with an exception of a couple like Undertaker and a handful of others. Everybody else is kind of like you’re there to be humiliated, degraded in a way. That’s one of the reasons I think Big Show left WWE.

Eric Bischoff's statement couldn't be more agreeable as AEW has treated stars like Sting, Christian Cage, and Matt Hardy, to name a few, rightfully without compromising their homegrown talents, unlike WWE.

AEW locked in two more former WWE superstars

Whatever building CM Punk and/or Daniel Bryan debut in for #AEW, sure hope they have insurance on their roof! pic.twitter.com/UR1gELXoi0 — Wrestle Rumble (@WrestleRumble) July 22, 2021

AEW's saga of signing former WWE talent continues as CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are seemingly set to join All Elite Wrestling.

With AEW deemed the perfect destination for utilizing its stars, Punk and Bryan may have the opportunity to write the final chapter of their careers. The war between AEW and WWE seems imminent.

