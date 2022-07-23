Everything you need to know about former WWE Superstar Cole Karter

Former WWE Superstar Cole Karter, formerly known as Troy Donovan in NXT 2.0, is the latest name to jump ship from WWE to AEW. He made his first high-profile appearance since his release from NXT at the second "Fyter Fest" edition of Dynamite on July 20th.

Karter challenged Ricky Starks for his FTW Championship, and despite not coming away with the victory, he put on an impressive display. So this begs the question, who is Cole Karter?

Despite only being 22 years old, Karter mixed it up with some of the best on the independent scene after making his debut in 2020. One of his career highlights came when he won the Super Indy 20 tournament for the Pennsylvania promotion International Wrestling Cartel.

Cole Karter bested big names like current MLW Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone, and former Lucha Underground star Matt Cross to win the tournament. In the past the competition has been won by the likes of Wardlow, Adam Cole and AJ Styles.

Before getting signed to WWE, Karter appeared a number of times for AEW in 2021 against the likes of Paul Wight, Colt Cabana, and even an appearance on Dynamite in April 2021 against Anthony Ogogo.

WWE fans didn't get a chance to see the best of Cole Karter in NXT

Under the name Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan, the former WWE Superstar was part of Tony D'Angelo's family in NXT alongside Channing Lorenzo.

As Donovan, Karter was mainly a tag team performer. He featured against some of NXT 2.0's top stars on TV, including Carmelo Hayes and the trio of Legado del Fantasma.

However, he was only featured in one singles match during his WWE run, which was a loss to Damon Kemp on the April 15th 2022 edition of the NXT show "LVL Up."

On June 12th 2022, Karter was released by WWE for reportedly failing a drug test, which goes against company policy.

The next few months could be a make-or-break period for the 22-year-old. However, if he is able to put on performances like he did against Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite, rest assured Karter will have a bright future in the wrestling business.

