Ex-World Champion's reclaim to glory; First singles run on promotion? - 5 AEW stars who deserve a massive push in 2025 

AEW currently lays claim to one of the best active pro-wrestling rosters in the world today. While the promotion is looking to continue growing its audience, expanding its international reach, and developing another year's worth of top-tier content, it also finds itself tackling certain persistent issues with creative, production, and managing an oversaturated roster.

Tony Khan and company may have a host of world-class athletes and in-ring storytellers, but that does not change the fact that All Elite Wrestling continues to struggle with consistent booking, finely-tuned presentation, and proper positioning of its top players across the card and in their respective storylines.

One way AEW could restore much of its momentum from previous years is by choosing the right people to push to stardom in 2025. Let's consider a few of these candidates.

#1. TNT Champion Daniel Garcia

When Jon Moxley and The Death Riders intensified their war on the All Elite locker room by annihilating Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream 2024, Daniel Garcia was presented, initially as a frontline warrior opposing the heel faction's carnage. However, The Red Death turned his focus onto the TNT Title shortly afterward, dethroning Jack Perry for the belt at Full Gear 2024.

Oddly, following this, AEW did not explore Garcia's storyline issues with The Death Riders further, promptly slotting him into the 2024 Continental Classic. Despite not being idle as TNT Champion - with successful defenses against Mark Briscoe and Katsuyori Shibata already in the bag this year - many viewers have expressed some disappointment with the overall booking of his run with the title.

All Elite Wrestling can rectify this by pushing Danny Garcia in 2025, ideally by including him in the roster's battles against Moxley and his crew. The company could alternatively have him prove his mettle against The Hurt Syndicate, a rivalry that was teased after Garcia defeated Shelton Benjamin in last year's C2.

#2. Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart: The House of Black

Since joining forces with Malakai Black upon making their All Elite Wrestling debuts, Buddy Matthews and Brody King have impressed fans with their explosive in-ring work and intimidating presentation. They have held the AEW World Trios Titles along with The Dutch Destroyer, and were primarily featured in tag team and multi-person action.

However, AEW has been teasing solo runs for both King and Matthews as of late, especially in light of the former's performances in the 2023 and 2024 Continental Classic, and the latter's efforts against Adam Cole and Will Ospreay recently. This follows on the heels of reports suggesting that Malakai is finishing up with All Elite Wrestling and will leave the company soon.

The House of Black [Source: Julia Hart's X profile]

It could thus be beneficial for the Jacksonville-based company to push Brody and Buddy to show off their skills as top singles stars this year. The same applies to Julia Hart, who has already embarked on a successful solo run in the women's division, which the former TBS Champion can continue to build on, possibly going beyond the House of Black branding.

#3. ROH Women's World Champion Athena

Despite signing with AEW in 2022, Athena has been more prominently featured in Ring of Honor over the past couple of years. The Fallen Goddess has been doing some of the most well-received work of her career in ROH, recently crossing an enormous milestone as the so-called "Forever" Women's World Champion of the company.

Athena has been outspoken about her desire to return to All Elite television lately. Tony Khan should, therefore, consider leveraging The Minion Overlord's popularity and credibility to re-introduce her to AEW programming as a top name this year - perhaps as the wrestler to finally hand Mercedes Mone her first loss in the promotion.

#4. Former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale

Willow Nightingale is undeniably one of AEW's most promising female prospects right now. The Babe with The Power was chosen to be Mercedes Mone's first-ever opponent in the company, and has received much praise from The CEO for her abilities in the squared circle. Despite losing the TBS Championship to Mone at Double or Nothing last year, Willow continued to show out all through 2024, briefly holding the CMLL World Women's Title and putting on a lauded Chicago Street Fight against Kris Statlander at All Out.

Mariah May (left) / Willow Nightingale (center) / Mercedes Mone (right) [Image Credits: May's X profile, AEW's Instagram, Mone's X profile]

Nightingale is clearly one of the most beloved babyfaces in AEW's women's division currently. As such, she needs to be presented as a key player in 2025. Willow could rekindle her feud with Mercedes to reclaim her TBS Title. Alternatively, she could be elevated to the Women's World Championship picture, and booked in a more substantial rivalry with Mariah May, building from The Glamor's past title retention against Nightingale at WrestleDream 2024.

#5. Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page

Long-time fans of All Elite Wrestling often refer to Adam Page as the "main character" of the Tony Khan-led promotion. The Hangman has been the beating heart of some of the company's most exciting long-running storylines, such as his pursuit of the AEW World Championship, then held by his rival Kenny Omega, and his more recent blood feud with Swerve Strickland.

Page has not held the World Title in over two years, and despite being one of the most compelling, nuanced, and popular characters in All Elite Wrestling, he is currently embroiled in a rivalry with 54-year-old veteran Christopher Daniels, instead of trying to win Jon Moxley's World Championship after falling short at the task at Worlds End 2024.

The Cowboy should undoubtedly be presented and built up as a valid world title contender once again this year and, ideally, be granted a well-produced run with the belt too. Such a move could capture the audience's interest, as it would open the door to blockbuster bouts pitting Hangman Page against other top names like Will Ospreay, Swerve, Omega, Adam Copeland, Jon Moxley, and more.

