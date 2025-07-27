Ex-WWE champion to make AEW return as Don Callis' ally and take out Swerve Strickland? Exploring the possibility

Don Callis has been targeting Swerve Strickland in AEW for the past year. Recently, the 61-year-old has once again shifted his focus to Strickland on Dynamite alongside his latest recruit, Kazuchika Okada. The Japanese superstar and Callis are determined to take down the former AEW World Champion this time. As a result, to make things easier, The Invisible Hand could bring back an ex-WWE champion to take out Strickland.Former NXT Champion Keith Lee could make his return to target Swerve Strickland in AEW. Lee has been on an injury hiatus from the company for over a year, but recently claimed that he is ready to make a comeback to the ring. Before going on a break, the former WWE star was involved in a heated feud with Strickland, and the two stars were slated to face each other at Worlds End 2023.However, that match was called off due to Lee's injury. Therefore, there is some unfinished business between The Limitless One and Strickland in AEW. Don Callis could use the past animosity by recruiting Lee to his side. The 40-year-old has an incredible stature that could fit right into Callis' faction.Also, an alliance with high-profile names like Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada in AEW would propel Keith Lee right into the spotlight following a prolonged hiatus. A return by attacking former World Champion Swerve Strickland could give the former WWE star a serious narrative for the rest of the year. As a result, there is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold in AEW in the coming weeks.Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has planned for the ongoing feud between Swerve Strickland and the Don Callis Family in All Elite Wrestling.Swerve Strickland to face Don Callis' ally Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door?Swerve Strickland and Kazuchika Okada have been involved in a few heated face-offs over the past week in AEW. It is clear that the two stars are on a collision course and will face each other down the line. Therefore, fans wonder if this match could take place at the next big pay-per-view, Forbidden Door.It is an intriguing possibility, and the chances of it happening are quite high. Following the hiatuses of top AEW stars like Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, Tony Khan needs some big matches to feature at the London spectacle next month. Okada vs. Strickland has the potential to be that big bout for the event.Additionally, AEW seems to be invested in the ongoing story between the two stars. As a result, this feud might witness more than one match. Therefore, a prospect suggests that the Jacksonville-based promotion could plan a bout at Forbidden Door next month, followed by another big clash at All Out in September.Such a feud between two top stars like The Rainmaker and Swerve Strickland has the potential to be a headliner for AEW in the coming weeks. As a result, Khan could capitalize on it by giving it a spot on the Forbidden Door card.