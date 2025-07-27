  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ex-WWE champion to make AEW return as Don Callis' ally and take out Swerve Strickland? Exploring the possibility

Ex-WWE champion to make AEW return as Don Callis' ally and take out Swerve Strickland? Exploring the possibility

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Jul 27, 2025 17:09 GMT
Don Callis and Swerve Strickland
Don Callis and Swerve Strickland [Image Credit: AEW's website, AEW's YouTube, & WWE.com]

Don Callis has been targeting Swerve Strickland in AEW for the past year. Recently, the 61-year-old has once again shifted his focus to Strickland on Dynamite alongside his latest recruit, Kazuchika Okada. The Japanese superstar and Callis are determined to take down the former AEW World Champion this time. As a result, to make things easier, The Invisible Hand could bring back an ex-WWE champion to take out Strickland.

Ad

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee could make his return to target Swerve Strickland in AEW. Lee has been on an injury hiatus from the company for over a year, but recently claimed that he is ready to make a comeback to the ring. Before going on a break, the former WWE star was involved in a heated feud with Strickland, and the two stars were slated to face each other at Worlds End 2023.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, that match was called off due to Lee's injury. Therefore, there is some unfinished business between The Limitless One and Strickland in AEW. Don Callis could use the past animosity by recruiting Lee to his side. The 40-year-old has an incredible stature that could fit right into Callis' faction.

Also, an alliance with high-profile names like Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada in AEW would propel Keith Lee right into the spotlight following a prolonged hiatus. A return by attacking former World Champion Swerve Strickland could give the former WWE star a serious narrative for the rest of the year. As a result, there is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold in AEW in the coming weeks.

Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

youtube-cover
Ad

Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has planned for the ongoing feud between Swerve Strickland and the Don Callis Family in All Elite Wrestling.

Swerve Strickland to face Don Callis' ally Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door?

Swerve Strickland and Kazuchika Okada have been involved in a few heated face-offs over the past week in AEW. It is clear that the two stars are on a collision course and will face each other down the line. Therefore, fans wonder if this match could take place at the next big pay-per-view, Forbidden Door.

Ad

It is an intriguing possibility, and the chances of it happening are quite high. Following the hiatuses of top AEW stars like Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, Tony Khan needs some big matches to feature at the London spectacle next month. Okada vs. Strickland has the potential to be that big bout for the event.

Additionally, AEW seems to be invested in the ongoing story between the two stars. As a result, this feud might witness more than one match. Therefore, a prospect suggests that the Jacksonville-based promotion could plan a bout at Forbidden Door next month, followed by another big clash at All Out in September.

Ad

Such a feud between two top stars like The Rainmaker and Swerve Strickland has the potential to be a headliner for AEW in the coming weeks. As a result, Khan could capitalize on it by giving it a spot on the Forbidden Door card.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications